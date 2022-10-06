Leslie Bush will present “The Deep Roots of Texas Edible, Medicinal and Craft Plants” on Oct. 28 at the Brazoria County Historical Museum, the second of two programs in recognition of Texas Archeology Month.
ANGLETON — October is Texas Archeology Month, a month-long celebration of Texas’ archeological heritage. Numerous organizations and institutions host events to heighten awareness and appreciation of this heritage in communities across the state.
In recognition, the Brazoria County Historical Museum will kick off its Archeological Lecture Series at 6 p.m. today with a presentation by Kenneth Brown, professor of anthropology at the University of Houston.
In his presentation, “If it Looks Like a Barn — Archaeology and Interpreting the Past at the Levi Jordan Plantation,” Brown will explore recent archaeological research undertaken within the quarters for the enslaved and tenant families that has “determined” these human residences were not what they seemed.
On Oct. 28, Leslie Bush will present “The Deep Roots of Texas Edible, Medicinal and Craft Plants.” Bush outlines how archaeologists recover and identify plant remains and discusses plants that were used in Texas, especially coastal Texas, for various purposes in past times — food, fiber, basketry, dyes, stimulants, smoking, medicine and weaponry. Bush also will explain how some of these useful Texas plants can be welcomed into modern gardens.
These free programs will be at the Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St. in Angleton. For information, follow the museum on Facebook or call 979-864-1208.
