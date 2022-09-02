Phillips 66 presents $10,000 gift to Brazosport College

LAKE JACKSON — Phillips 66 recently made a $10,000 gift to the Brazosport College Foundation for the 2022-23 academic year.
The funding is intended to support a variety of programs and activities to help Brazosport College recruit, retain and support students.
“As a valued partner in higher education, Brazosport College is key in helping Phillips 66 achieve our vision of providing energy and improving lives,” said Stephen Potts, general manager for Refining HR and Labor Relations at Phillips 66. “We are excited about the future of our industry and the talented people who work to advance our company in a changing world. This investment is just one of the ways Phillips 66 can develop bright minds and create a diverse workforce that can deliver global energy solutions.”
Brazosport College intends to use the money toward scholarships for students enrolled in its Instrumentation Technology or Process Operations programs.
“Phillips 66 is in the business of providing energy and improving lives. Through this gift, we are able to accomplish that goal while assisting Brazosport College with their mission of improving quality of life through workforce development programs and certificates,” said Jessica Follett, Communications and Public Affairs advisor at the Phillips 66 Sweeny Refinery. “We are proud of the opportunity these funds provide for students looking to enter the workforce in Instrumentation Technology and Process Operations roles.”
The scholarships are intended for students with a 3.0 GPA or higher, with special consideration to first generation and/or underrepresented candidates.
To learn more about the Phillips 66 scholarships or other scholarships and financial aid opportunities available at Brazosport College, visit brazosport.edu/finaid, email finaid@brazosport.edu or call 979-230-3377.
