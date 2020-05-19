Marriages filed recently with the Brazoria County Clerk’s Office :
Myat Phone Kyaw and Lyn Lat Lat Aung, May 5
Narumi Shikiya and Jacob Corbin Crater, May 5
Krysti Ann Hill and Jacob Anthony Mendoza, May 6
Heriberto Luna Lopez and Artemisa Carolina Mendoza Romero, May 6
Shestena Leowanna Walker and Tyron De’Shaun Griffin, May 6
Jonathan Joseph Gibson and Ruth Olawunmi Obe, May 6
Dianna Lizette Serrano and Maynor Leonel Colindres, May 7
Robert C. Hunter and Ana Guadalupe Sosa, May 7
Luis Servin, Jr. and Iveet Yolanda Rivas, May 7
Dallas Whalon Miles and Camille Latrise Jones, May 7
Scottie Lee Ford, II and Grecia Marisol Reyes Delgado, May 7
Adrian Mendo Maria Hortensia Gil, May 8
Holly Michelle Rhodes and Samuel McFarland Fisk, May 8
Dallas Joseph Blacklock and Syreeta Yvette Landy, May 8
Arterious Torance Deaver and Elrosha Denise Alexander, May 8
Brenda Kay Burrow and Benjamin S. Andrews, May 8
Keyon Marquise Ross and Kristen Monet Grayson, May 8
Brian Douglas Finley and Debrah Kay Bass, May 8
James Arthur Kuykendall, IV and Furong Wen, May 8
Amanda Noel Stevens and Wesley Cameron McCord, May 9
Jake Arron Rayburn and Nicole Marie Clingingsmith, May 9
Christopher Justin Taylor and Casey Jean Tolbrit, May 9
Hailey Catherine Crosswell and Jordan Scott Watson, May 9
Robert Dean Owens, Jr. and Michaela A. McKinney, May 9
Russell Allen Amason and Myrza Jael Bermudez Hernandez, May 9
Jeremy Rhett Howell and Nicklet Ashton, May 10
Cecilia Angel Munoz and Savannah Rene Seymour, May 10
Liza Isabel Colegrove and Patrick Steven Pitts, May 11
Noah Samuel Newland and Aurora Marie Hickman Pitts, May 11
Patrick Doyal Partin, Jr. and Vanessa Mary Nassar, May 11
Isabell Lynn Olivia and Harley Leroy Roush, May 11
Peter James Goolsby and Helary Jakeline Garcia Mazon, May 11
Cary Dale Tolbert, Jr. and Devonna Castro, May 11
Kialee Lerabari Gbosi and Deidre Renette Buckhalter, May 12
Ivone SimpsonSzawlosky and Maria Rosario Pedraza, May 12
Juan Carlos Arevalo and Perla Diana Villegas, May 13
Trey Anthony Sandifer and Cristian Smoger, May 13
