BC students participate in Gulf Coast fall semester Honors conference

Brazosport College students, from left, Anastasia Heil, Erin Dy and Alexander de Rivas were selected to present their BC Honors projects at the 2022 Gulf Coast Intercollegiate Consortium Fall Honors Conference at Lone Star College-Kingwood.
LAKE JACKSON — Three Brazosport College students were selected to present their BC Honors projects during the 2022 Gulf Coast Intercollegiate Consortium Fall Honors Conference at Lone Star College-Kingwood.
BC Honors program students presenting at the conference included Alexander de Rivas, Erin Dy and Anastasia Heil.
De Rivas’ presentation was titled “Allied Perceptions and Misconceptions: The German Tiger 1 Tank in World War II European Warfare,” while Dy spoke on “Chinese Immigration in Nineteenth Century America: Opportunities and Opposition.” Heil’s presentation was titled “The Tragedy of Those Ruined by Society: A Psychosocial Analysis of ‘A Streetcar Named Desire.’”
The students were mentored by BC faculty members Shaun Clarkson (assisting Heil), Carrie Pritchett (assisting Dy) and Chad Lower (assisting de Rivas).
The Gulf Coast Intercollegiate Consortium is a consortium of regional community colleges and includes several divisions, including honors, athletics and the arts. The GCIC Honors Council brings honors students together every year for a Fall undergraduates research conference and a spring honors retreat. The purpose of the consortium’s annual fall conference is to encourage and promote student presentations and publication.
The 2022 GCIC Fall Honors Conference took place Oct. 21 at the Lone Star College-Kingwood’s Student Conference Center.
