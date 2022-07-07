ALVIN — A recent grant awarded to the Alvin Community College TDCJ program will help students currently incarcerated to overcome obstacles to their education.
The ACC Foundation awarded a $2,000 Innovative Initiative Grant to help students in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice to pay for supplemental scholarships and transcript fees.
“Our students have a barrier where sometimes they cannot continue beyond the first semester without their transcripts from their previous institution,” said Chakoa Jefferson, TDCJ program director. “We will now be able to cover that fee for them.”
The grant was among nearly $18,000 awarded as part of the Innovative Initiative Grant program from the foundation. They are designed to encourage, facilitate, recognize and reward innovative and creative approaches to fulfill the college mission. The grants will be used for the 2022-23 academic year.
The TDCJ grant will also help pay for a student’s last semester because many times, when they are a course from completing their program, they cannot secure financial aid.
“Sometimes they have one class remaining, Pell cannot cover that tuition unless they take at least two courses,” Jefferson said.
The grant from the foundation will benefit at least 25 students.
TDCJ studies have shown the rate of recidivism, or chance of return to prison, greatly declines as an offender’s educational level increases. Offenders, on average, have less than a seventh-grade education.
ACC offered the first college classes to inmates at the Texas Department of Corrections in 1965.
There are about 450 students enrolled in courses at TDCJ.
