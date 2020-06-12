Six 2020 high school graduates were awarded $1,000 scholarships each from Friends of the River San Bernard. Applications were received this year from 11 of the 14 high schools in the San Bernard watershed.
Applicants must demonstrate a direct connection between the career they intend to pursue and the betterment of the environment. The academic, extracurricular, volunteer and environmental stewardship credentials presented by the students were outstanding and made for a very competitive selection process, the organization stated in a new release.
The six winning graduates and some of their many accomplishments are:
Maria Gonzalez, Boling High School, active leader and member in many school groups who earned straight A’s in the classroom;
Marc Martinez, El Campo High School, class president of the Student Council and Special Olympics volunteer;
Shelby Nichols, Columbia High School, valedictorian of her class with straight A’s throughout her four years of high school;
Emily Norsworthy, Sweeny High School, National Honor Society member, past president of the Sweeny FFA chapter and vice president for the Area III Association for FFA during her senior year;
John Owen, Sealy High School academic all-district and all-state in athletics, Student Council member and four-year Special Olympics coach; and,
Ethan Casteneda, Needville High School, active in sports, student government and art, and a community volunteer.
“Congratulations to these six outstanding young men and women,” FOR Scholarship Chairman Jack Muskopf said. Thank you to all of the school counselors and staff who help promote the FOR scholarship program, and we wish the best of luck to all of the 2020 graduates.”
Additional information about the winners can be found at www.sanbernardriver.com.
