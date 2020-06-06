LAKE JACKSON — The Clarion at Brazosport College’s popular Summer Children’s Series will still feature some of the best family-friendly entertainment around, but it will only be available online in special one-time-only performances.
The Summer Children’s Series, which features magic, hip-hop dance, science demonstrations and music, will be streamed for free exclusively on the Clarion’s website, YouTube channel and Facebook page. Each performance will feature a show at its scheduled day and time. The shows will not be re-aired.
During the performances, the Clarion will not be open for in-person audiences.
The shows in this season’s Summer Series will all be free of change and those who have already purchased tickets to upcoming performances will be issued refunds.
The series begins with popular magician Lanny Kibbey at 10 a.m. June 17 and will continue with new performances at 10 a.m. most Wednesdays through July 15, when Tom’s Fun Band closes the season with his usual energy-filled, toe-tapping concert. No show is scheduled for July 1.
All shows are appropriate for children ages 4 to 12.
For information about this season’s virtual Summer Children’s Series, visit the Clarion’s website at brazosport.edu/clarion or by call 979-230-3156.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.