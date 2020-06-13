Marriages filed with the Brazoria County Clerk’s Office:
David Leon Duckett and Diana Faye Walls, May 26
Johnalynn Cantrese King and Vincent Wayne Lindenmuth, May 26
Christopher Joseph Keffer and Shannon Lee Cacho-Negrete, May 26
George Washington McBee and Judith Anne Moody, May 26
Marcelino Mendez-Ramirez and Cindy Gomez, May 26
Hiep T. Duong and Anh Minh Mai, May 26
Juan Gabriel Noyola and Sonia D Martinez, May 27
Elmer Danilo Aguilar Martinez and Oralia Cerda, May 27
Roy James Ruff Jr. and Vy Hoangai Nguyen, May 27
Diane Marie Ibarra and Joe Herrera, May 29
Alexis Ferreira and Natalia De Jesus Gutierrez, May 29
John Henry Taimanglo and Jocelyn E. Harris, May 29
Courtney Deshaun Whitt and Jessica Renee Francois, May 30
Chuntel Yvette Bell and Damion Ray Middleton, May 30
Gary Wayne McAfee and Sheila Howard Thompson, May 30
Alexander Augustyn and Kourtney Elizabeth Holbrook, May 30
Wade Royall Jenkins and Leilah Anne Wade, May 30
Gabriel Reene Soto and Brittany Darlene Hickson, May 30
Rodolfo Arnulfo Tubac and Telma Isabel Iboy Canales, May 30
Janie Frances Bailliet and Benjamin Chirstopher Shallow, May 30
Michael Lee Sanders and Shelly Deann Brodie, May 30
Morgan Brianna Germany and Justin Scott Hinnant, May 30
Alexander Rafael Perez and Danielle Marie Hernandez, May 30
Thomas Giju Lim and Clarissa Erteza Jordan, May 30
Shane Alan Cowart and Monica Nicole Novak, May 30
Brian Drew Conn and Robyn Joanne Payne, May 31
Rosa Christina Calderon and Cody Wayne Wootton, May 31
Wesley James Puderbaugh and Kaylena Denice Ainsworth, May 31
Zachariah Curtis Rubin and Lakesha Sahvon Terry, May 31
Phong Quang Ha and Thu Thi Huynh Diem, June 1
Tony Melinder and Kimberly Ellis Villarreal, June 1
Delwanisha Latrica Kay Russell and Osaretin Dennis Osemwegie, June 1
John Derick Elrod and Tahira Shakur Nash, June 1
Trieu Quoc Dang and Thao Thi Nguyen, June 2
Dale Andrew Johnson and Patricia Kay Kelley, June 2
David Donato Conde and Diana Ivon Castillo, June 2
Brandon Patrick Sconyers and Kristine Nora De Ferraz, June 2
Daryl Scott Jamison and Corie Suzanne Brooks, June 3
Dennis Knight Vaughn and Mary Ann Vera, June 3
Sharanda Lanette Webster and Olatunji Dada, June 3
Alan Francisco Rosani Yves and Biosha Branshaye Jones, June 3
Tomika Denice Atkinson and Willie Edward Winters, June 4
Johnathan Tavare Carter and Richelle Denise Smallwood, June 4
Beatriz Velez Rodriguez and Escobedo Rogelio Zuniga, June 4
Sylvia Anne Seamans and Sam Calami, June 4
Collin David Phillips and Selena Reyes-Gomez, June 4
Andrea Kristen Long and Jose Manuel Villarreal, June 4
Frank Barcenes and Eva Sandoval Munguia, June 4
Luke Alexander Copple and Madison Elizabeth Gross, June 5
Michael Donald Pelischek and Savannah Brooke SMith, june 5
Desrine Elaine Butler and Randy E. Samuel, June 5
Anjanette Denise Thomas and Troy James Townsend, June 5
Taylor Rene Morrison and Brandon Barker Box, June 5
Steven Lynn Watson and Sarah Elizabeth Rainosek, June 5
Lacie Lynn Linscombe and Chase Edwin Bieri, June 5
Stephen Antonio Wade Jr. and Jentoria Vinette Anderson, June 5
Vanessa Mar Bernal Manalo and Jonathan Philip Arnio, June 5
Logan C. Banner and Rachel A. Bishop, June 5
Jonathan Michael Garcia and Paige Mary Hunt, June 5
Matthew Ray Overstreet and Lauren Ashton Alexander, June 5
David Edward Alexander Jr. and Melissa Anne Weaver, June 5
William David Roberts and Cynthia Severine Nyengui Manozo, June 5
Vanessa O. Phillips and Ricardo F. Manuel, June 5
Kuate Vincent Todom and Bassagna Lucrece Massouck, June 5
Alondra Reyes and Miguel A. Hernandez Rangel, June 6
Christopher Demond Hollis and Kasondra Lynn Brown, June 6
Yuanhan Li and Yunjie He, June 6
Yusselly Garcia and Francisco Coronado Calderon, June 6
Bradley Newton Scott Abercrombie and Tammie Sheree Munsell, June 6
Naregnia Pierre-Louis and Suzanne Klissa De Oliveria Galvao, June 6
Samantha Lynn Willsey and Shane Lee Crouch, June 6
Timothy Dale Stavinoha and Lora Lisa Cone, June 6
Christina Delcarmen Castillo and Francisco Javier Cardona, June 6
Jairus Isaac Coleman and Caitlyn Elizabeth Crutchfield, June 6
Kiley Alexis Keck and Jerrod James King, June 6
William Lee Williams and Amanda Leann Shipman, June 6
Abraham Davila-Valle and Ashley Noelle Mayeux, June 6
Cory Barrett Soloman and Audrey Alise Kelly, June 6
Camden Edward Rieder and Stephanie Thuy Linh Tran, June 6
Kelsey Christine Gleason and Beau Charles Grenier, June 6
Ricardo Luna Jr. and Tabitha Kay Woody, June 7
Mia Nichelle Herron and Eric B. Harvey, June 7
Laurra Dee Martin and Nathan Dean James, June 7
Thomas Edward Jones and Tiffany Lashon Curtis, June 7
Ma Delacarmen Lopez and Mora Jose Barron, June 8
Michael Curtis Murray and Brittany Michelle Hooker, June 8
Victor Zarate Jr. and Samantha Carroll Shepard, June 8
Ronald Ortez Jr. and Lorena Diaz, June 8
Ronen Shalmaiev and Lois Ann Milstead, June 8
Casey Meri Lundgren and Steven Joseph Vendittelli, June 8
Victoria Ashley Turner and Milan Milosevic, June 8
Yan Jiang and Jidong Yang, June 8
Anna Paulina Engfors and Nicholas Joel Guerra, June 9
Births filed with the Brazoria County Clerk’s Office:
Emily Nora Weatherhold, May 26
Jaxon Avery Larrison, May 27
Traore Alan Rasablga, May 27
Dean Thomas Bennett, May 27
Gregory James Galetka, May 27
Amayaline Joelene Garcia, May 28
Anthony Levi Prescott, May 28
Aliza Katelyn Jack, May 29
Emma Taylor Garcia, May 31
Amir Gee Thomas, June 1
Joel Syris Morgan, June 1
Orlando Matteo Sanchez III, June 5
Anthony Jean Arroyo, June 5
Waylon Scott Bradford, June 8
Chloe Marie Foster, June 8
Easton Paul Horton, June 8
Jolene Lynn Aliza Patrick, June 9
