Sweeny Community Hospital nursing staff earn highest honor

SWEENY — Sweeny Community Hospital has been named a 2020 Guardian of Excellence Award winner for performance in patient experience. This award recognizes top-performing health care organizations that have achieved the 95th percentile compared to other participating hospitals.
“Performing in the top 5 percent compared to other organizations indicates our Medical Surgical nurses provide first-in-class care,” said Paige Townsend, chief nursing officer. “It’s an honor to work with this team of nurses. They touch the lives of patients and families in ways we sometimes never know.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.