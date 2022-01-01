BISD receives highest financial rating in state’s financial integrity rating system

After receiving the highest financial rating in the state’s financial integrity rating system, 2021 became the 19th consecutive year Brazosport ISD earned the highest achievable rating from the Texas Education Agency.

 Contributed photo

CLUTE — The Texas Education Agency recently announced Brazosport ISD has once again received a superior rating in the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas.

FIRST included five new indicators with a total of 20 financial indicators, including administrative cost expenditures, the accuracy of a district’s financial information submitted to TEA, compliance with payment terms of current debt obligations, long-term debt ratio and other solvency related indicators, and any financial vulnerabilities or material weaknesses in internal controls as determined by an external auditor.

