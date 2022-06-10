BIRTH

Lane Jasper Perez, May 23

Jenesis Anais Ramirez, May 25

Walker Reid Knox, May 26

Aliyah Barbarita Celedon, May 26

Aurora Eleanor Nelson, May 27

Troi Kurtaj, May 27

Eshika Muthireddy, May 27

Holden James Meyer, May 27

Cesar Rios III, May 27

Rebecca Loralei Rangel, May 27

Kash Wayne Truitt, May 28

Thiago Andrez Gonzalez Pedroza, May 30

Sophia Melendez, May 31

Cataleya Melendez, May 31

Moira Elizabeth Warrn, May 31

Addison Grace Weber, June 1

Matilda Juniper Synder, June 1

Marriages

Jacqueline Manzano and Kevin Antonio Orobio, May 25

Brian Paul Tuhowski and Crystal Ann Conner, May 25

Alexandris Amir Aman and Elbira Rekic, May 26

Christopher Dale Walters and Jessica Lea Bautsch, May 26

Colby William Jones and Cierra Lynn Wolfe, May 27

Mia Katherine Ambriz and Ethan Bryce Daniel, May 27

Sasha Rene Weiskopf-Davila and Jesus Ponce, May 27

Alexis Lissette Loya and Felipe Daniel Medeiros Abreu, May 27

Edgar Gonzalez and Saldana Karla Monroy, May 27

Andrea Elaine Maloy and Travis Jerome Swanson, May 27

Patrick F Ventura and Blessing Okunima, May 27

Mario Paul Diblasi and Christina Hernandez, May 27

Julie Dawn James and Albert Lee Marshall, May 27

Robert Glenn Taylor and Sharon Jenkins Hall, May 27

Brandon Joel Gray and Kaitlyn Alice Ennis, May 27

Jose Angel Sanmiguel and Kathleen Lori Hopkins, May 27

Tylor Louis Cherry and Allison Kay Perry, May 28

Tera Maria Mickle and Jacob Wayne Stockman, May 28

Jorge Eduardo Garza and Gabrielle Renee Gilliam, May 28

Chora Concepcion Hernandez and Justin Cory Mulligan, May 28

Alejandro Torres and Sandra Eloisa Bahena, May 28

Ronald Conner Davis and Tracy Rudd Soileau, May 28

Ryan Davis Will and Samantha Michelle Stover, May 28

Kassi Lawan Lashlee and Richard Dwayne Compean, May 28

Steven Carroll Goff and Maria Fe Panga Tilar, May 28

Jose A Martinez Morales and Tracy Quinonez, May 28

Marissa Faye Christie and Irvin Varela German, May 28

Evelio Joseph Cardona and Caitlyn Elisabeth Bryson, May 28

Alicia Aguilar and Michael Floyd Cantu, May 29

Diane Irene Wakefield and Claude Vernon Powell, May 29

Sheri Lynn Rabanal and Jordan Elijah Gutierrez, May 29

Matthew Lucas Pena and Lanae Elizabeth Hickey, May 29

Kali Michelle Burgess and Herbert Lee Crank, May 29

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.