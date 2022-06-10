Marriages & Births for June 10, 2022 Jun 10, 2022 Jun 10, 2022 Updated 42 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BIRTHLane Jasper Perez, May 23Jenesis Anais Ramirez, May 25Walker Reid Knox, May 26Aliyah Barbarita Celedon, May 26Aurora Eleanor Nelson, May 27Troi Kurtaj, May 27Eshika Muthireddy, May 27Holden James Meyer, May 27Cesar Rios III, May 27Rebecca Loralei Rangel, May 27Kash Wayne Truitt, May 28Thiago Andrez Gonzalez Pedroza, May 30Sophia Melendez, May 31Cataleya Melendez, May 31Moira Elizabeth Warrn, May 31Addison Grace Weber, June 1Matilda Juniper Synder, June 1MarriagesJacqueline Manzano and Kevin Antonio Orobio, May 25Brian Paul Tuhowski and Crystal Ann Conner, May 25Alexandris Amir Aman and Elbira Rekic, May 26Christopher Dale Walters and Jessica Lea Bautsch, May 26Colby William Jones and Cierra Lynn Wolfe, May 27Mia Katherine Ambriz and Ethan Bryce Daniel, May 27Sasha Rene Weiskopf-Davila and Jesus Ponce, May 27Alexis Lissette Loya and Felipe Daniel Medeiros Abreu, May 27Edgar Gonzalez and Saldana Karla Monroy, May 27Andrea Elaine Maloy and Travis Jerome Swanson, May 27Patrick F Ventura and Blessing Okunima, May 27Mario Paul Diblasi and Christina Hernandez, May 27Julie Dawn James and Albert Lee Marshall, May 27Robert Glenn Taylor and Sharon Jenkins Hall, May 27Brandon Joel Gray and Kaitlyn Alice Ennis, May 27Jose Angel Sanmiguel and Kathleen Lori Hopkins, May 27Tylor Louis Cherry and Allison Kay Perry, May 28Tera Maria Mickle and Jacob Wayne Stockman, May 28Jorge Eduardo Garza and Gabrielle Renee Gilliam, May 28Chora Concepcion Hernandez and Justin Cory Mulligan, May 28Alejandro Torres and Sandra Eloisa Bahena, May 28Ronald Conner Davis and Tracy Rudd Soileau, May 28Ryan Davis Will and Samantha Michelle Stover, May 28Kassi Lawan Lashlee and Richard Dwayne Compean, May 28Steven Carroll Goff and Maria Fe Panga Tilar, May 28Jose A Martinez Morales and Tracy Quinonez, May 28Marissa Faye Christie and Irvin Varela German, May 28Evelio Joseph Cardona and Caitlyn Elisabeth Bryson, May 28Alicia Aguilar and Michael Floyd Cantu, May 29Diane Irene Wakefield and Claude Vernon Powell, May 29Sheri Lynn Rabanal and Jordan Elijah Gutierrez, May 29Matthew Lucas Pena and Lanae Elizabeth Hickey, May 29Kali Michelle Burgess and Herbert Lee Crank, May 29 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. 