I’m smiling as I relate the following story.
My mother had elaborately decorated every nook and cranny of her home for Easter.
I stepped into the living room and took in all the sights in that room and in the adjoining dining room and kitchen. It was so amazing it was worthy of a home tour for crafters.
I pointedly exclaimed, “Why did you do this? No one is going to see it!”
She responded with an “umph” attitude, “Well! I’m going to see it!”
That was my lifetime lesson in personal pride. She had primarily done it for herself. She wanted to surround herself with beauty, and she felt she was worth the expenditure of time and money.
With her permission, though, I scheduled a meeting of the board of directors of His Love Counseling Services in her home so others could enjoy her labor of love. All were blessed and impressed … and she was even further fulfilled.
I feel that Christianity has made a mistake if it has taught against all pride. Pride is not entirely bad. We should not overgeneralize.
There is pride that is good. Here are examples:
He takes pride in being well-prepared to teach his Sunday school class. The farmer takes pride in plowing straight rows with his GPS. The teacher takes pride in her students. The student takes pride in his work.
Meditate on the answer to this question: If one has no personal pride, how healthy is his or her self-esteem?
I often ask older pre-adolescents and adolescents to rank their self-esteem on a scale of one to 10. Most say, “Four.” Some say, “Two.” None say, “Ten.”
Low self-esteem can be a serious problem. Affected children can lack confidence for succeeding in school; they can carry too much anxiety; they can suffer from depression; they can experience dejection; they can be more vulnerable to wrong-crowd influences. I, in fact, counsel kids toward self-esteem enhancement — an increase in personal pride, if you please.
I once had a 17-year-old girl who was so charismatic to children and such a good role model for them that I paid her just to talk to children on the phone between my appointments with them.
After I complimented her talents one afternoon, she responded with a cliché often tossed around by certain Christians: “All my righteousness are as filthy rags.”
“No!” I protested. “Your talents and accomplishments are wonderful! There is nothing bad about them! Please don’t think that way. You are a successful young woman.”
Actually, no Christian should hold that Scripture in his or her heart. Definitely not appropriate speech for proper company. The filthy rags referenced were discarded menstrual cloths. Read Isaiah 64:6 from the Orthodox Jewish Bible.
The young girl’s righteous deeds and attractiveness to children grew out of her relationship with God, the integrity and good character of belonging to God. Her radiant life was right on point.
Besides, readers, what occurs if we credit God with our skills and successes, and we blame ourselves for all our inadequacies and mistakes?
God feels divine, and we feel faulty, and our self-esteem may dip too low to salvage a sense of well-being. We need to celebrate achievements, appreciative that we have grown in the grace of God.
A rancher taught that lesson to a preacher. They were leaning on a white rail fence, each having a foot propped on the bottom railing.
The preacher commented as he surveyed the impressive landscape, “Brother Smith, your crops are white unto harvest, your lawn’s green, your heifers are about to calve, God has certainly given you a wonderful ranch.”
The rancher paused a moment, deep in thought, and replied, “Yep! God gave me a beautiful spread I suppose, but you should have seen it when he had it by himself.”
The rancher had pride in his planning, hard work and outcomes, and he wasn’t giving up his personal fulfillment to “talk the talk” with the preacher. Brother Smith was the “spark plug” God had used to “improve the rugged land,” and he wasn’t stepping out of that scene.
I’m aware that pride is mentioned as the first of the seven deadly sins: Pride, envy, gluttony, greed, lust, sloth and wrath.
Sinful pride, though, arrogantly usurps God’s authority and thwarts his plan of salvation for any individual expressing it — deadly.
The pride that’s good is happiness over succeeding for God as a representative of Christ on Earth. We manifest his love, kindness and healing in today’s culture. As we honor the trinity with God-guided accomplishments, it’s time to sing praises — enjoying the wins on the positive side.
