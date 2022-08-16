Angleton native trains to be a U.S. Navy Future Warfighter

GREAT LAKES, Ill. — Sailors are some of the most highly trained people on the planet, according to Navy officials, and this training requires highly-dedicated instructors.
At Naval Education and Training Command, instructors at advanced technical schools teach sailors to be highly skilled, operational and combat-ready warfighters, while providing the tools and opportunities for continuous learning and development.
Seaman Terelle Doughty, a native of Angleton, is a student at NETC, learning the necessary skills needed to be a boatswain’s mate.
As a boatswain’s mate, Doughty will be responsible for training, directing and supervising personnel on ship maintenance duties.
Doughty, a 2016 Angleton High School graduate, joined the Navy less than a year ago.
“I joined the Navy because I wanted to provide a better life for my daughters than I had when I was growing up,” Doughty said. “They are my pride and joy. They are why I’m here and wake up every day. Also, the Navy allows me to travel the world and meet new people.”
The values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Angleton, Doughty said.
“Growing up, I learned to be a leader and not a follower,” he said. “At the same time though, you have to follow first before becoming a leader. I also learned to never give up on your goals and to always keep pushing towards your dreams in life.”
Students attend advanced technical schools after “boot camp.” They are taught the basic technical knowledge and skills required to be successful in their new careers.
Made up of six commands, NETC provides a continuum of professional education and training in support of Surface Navy requirements that prepare enlisted sailors and officers to serve at sea, providing apprentice and specialized skills training to 7,500 sailors a year.
With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
According to Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday, four priorities will focus efforts on sailors: readiness, capabilities, and capacity.
Serving in the Navy means Doughty is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The Navy is important to national defense because without our Navy out at sea, we could be attacked by anybody,” Doughty said.
As Doughty and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the Navy.
“The Navy means pride in sacrificing for a greater good, including protecting and fighting for our freedom,” Doughty said. “Being in the Navy makes you feel good because not everybody can make it in the military.”
