Some of Brazosport College’s Center for Business/Industry Training present and former staff members pose for a photo recently during a 30-year Anniversary Past and Present Employee Luncheon at the college’s Corporate Learning Center.
Brazosport College’s Center for Business/Industry Training staff and some of its clients pose for a photo recently during a 30-year Anniversary Client Appreciation Luncheon at the college’s Corporate Learning Center.
The Center for Business/Industry Training at Brazosport College recently held an appreciation luncheon for its past and present employees. All four of the center’s directors — former and current — were in attendance. Pictured are, from left, former directors Linda Fields, Anne Bartlett, Sam Chamberlain and current director Madonna Adams.
LAKE JACKSON — The Center for Business/Industry Training at Brazosport College recently hosted a 30th-anniversary celebration that featured a week’s worth of events and activities.
The busy week began with a community service project, in which the center’s staff volunteered at the Military Moms and Wives of Brazoria County, filling bags with toiletries to be distributed to Texas-based troops. The staff followed that up with a digital photo scavenger hunt at Brazos Mall.
One day later, a Past and Present Employee Luncheon celebrated everyone who helped make the Center for Business/Industry Training the best training source in Brazoria County over the last 30 years. All four of the center’s past and present directors — Linda Fields, Sam Chamberlain, Anne Bartlett and current director Madonna Adams — were in attendance at the luncheon.
The weeklong event ended the next day after a Client Appreciation Luncheon that honored the center’s industry partners.
To learn more about the Center for Business/Industry Training at Brazosport College, visit brazosport.edu/cbit.
