LAKE JACKSON — Brazosport College invites everyone to celebrate its 2020 graduates during a virtual commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday.
The ceremony will be aired on the college website at brazosport.edu/commencement. It will celebrate and feature all students who earned degrees at the end of the Spring 2020 semester.
Members of the 2020 class, their friends, families and BC Gators everywhere are invited to watch online.
Produced by VEGO Pictures from Los Angeles, this year’s event could be Brazosport College’s most-viewed commencement ever.
Family and friends are able to offer their congratulations before or during the ceremony on social media by using #bcgators20 on Twitter and Instagram. A live chat feature will also be available during the broadcast. A complete Social Media Toolkit is available at brazosport.edu/commencement.
The virtual event will feature a commencement address by guest speaker Chris Witte, BASF Corp. senior vice president and Freeport site manager.
Witte, who earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering and a master’s in business administration from Louisiana State University, joined BASF in 1987 and has held numerous leadership positions within the company.
As senior vice president, Witte is currently responsible for the BASF site in Freeport, one of the corporation‘s largest North American manufacturing locations. In this role, he oversees the daily operations of 26 plants that manufacture 25 different products. Additionally, Witte leads BASF’s Smart Manufacturing 4.0 activities in North America and is the executive sponsor for BASF‘s North American Veterans Employee Group.
Witte serves with multiple organizations, including chairman of the Texas Chemical Council’s executive board, the AspenTech Executive Advisory Board, executive board member of the Brazoria County Petrochemical Council, a member of the Brazoria County Economic Development Alliance executive board and a board member of the Brazosport College Foundation.
Witte and his wife, Susan, have been married 28 years and have four children, all of whom attended community college.
All graduates will have the opportunity to download the virtual commencement video after it airs. Members of the Class of 2020 also are welcome to participate in next year’s in-person commencement.
VEGO Pictures is a full-service digital production and marketing company from Los Angeles, with experience on “American Idol,” “The Golden Globe Awards,” “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” and many more.
