Child after child I see is partly in counseling because he or she is longing for his or her father. There is a shape in a child’s heart that only a father can fill, and if the father is not present, that space is empty…and as science has it “nature abhors a vacuum.”
I’m thinking of what children have said to me in my career:
“My father works a lot, and that is why he never has time for me.”
“My father says he will pick me up when he gets visitation, but he doesn’t keep his promises. I pack up and wait, but he doesn’t show.”
“Since my father got a girlfriend, he’s always with her.”
“My father has time for his girlfriend’s kids, but he doesn’t have time for me.”
“My father says he doesn’t have any money to do things with me, but he spends money on stuff that he doesn’t need.”
I once told a father, “If you mentor and raise just one child, your life has been worth living.”
I told another, “Your rods and reels and guns won’t stand beside your stretcher and pray for you when nurses are rolling you into an operating room for a serious surgery, but your grown children will. You had better balance your life and include them while they’re young.”
And I ask another father, “You are teaching your children to fish, and sending them to gymnastics, paying for dance lessons and that’s all good; but are you teaching them to die successfully and go to heaven? That is most important.”
On the occasion when I see a kid in counseling whose father is an irresponsible person who sets an unhealthy example before him or her, I say this: “If all your father did was to give you life so that you can have your own opportunity on earth, he has been sufficiently successful for you. Now let’s plan your goals and help you learn how to make choices that will get you to your goals and you’ll grow a new branch on your family tree.”
May I suggest a new way of seeing Psalm 23? Here it is:
“My nurturing father is attentive to me; I shall not want.
“He maketh me to lie down in green pastures fulfilling my physical needs: he leadeth me beside the still waters fulfilling my emotional needs.
“He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of right doing and right being for his legacy’s sake.
“Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for my father will be at my side; his rod of guidance and his staff of protection, they comfort me.
“My father preparest a table of companionship and support before me in the presence of my challenges: he anointest my head with oil of blessing; my cup runneth over.
“Surely, goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and the wholesome influence of my father will dwell in my heart forever.”
Nice, right?
According to Pediatric Associates and psychological studies, “an involved father promotes inner growth and strength in a child. Studies have shown that when fathers are affectionate and supportive, it greatly affects a child’s cognitive and social development. It also instills an overall sense of well-being and self confidence in him or her.”
Conversely, the absence of a father is injurious to wholesome development. I observe in counseling that there is a certain forlornness in children who wish for their father’s attention.
Consider the symbols for fatherhood. They are the thunderbird, falcon, eagle and male deer with a large rack— the antlers representing age, wisdom, protection and tools.
No one is more important than you to your children. Reach out to your children and make them your primary investment, and they will develop normally and rise up to call you blessed.
Even though times were sometimes tumultuous with my dad along life’s way, I still give him an A in raising me, and I often think of him and appreciate him. He did a jillion times more things right than wrong.
And in my last paragraph today, I request of grown children that you appraise your fathers with mercy and justice. Yep, they made mistakes, but how much did they get right in your life, and what about your secret misadventures that you hid from your dad?
