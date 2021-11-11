CHURCHILL — Become educated about sharing your habitat with a native animal when Friends of the River San Bernard hosts an environmental program today about alligators.
During this program, guests will learn to understand and respect how alligators live and become informed on how to determine if an observed alligator poses a threat to you or your property. People also will learn what they can do legally when they think they have a “nuisance” alligator that’s taken up residence nearby. Texas Parks and Wildlife has specific rules and regulations regarding alligators.
