CHURCHILL — The Friends of the River San Bernard fundraiser “Sail Away on the MV SanBernard” is not a cruise on a Disney Fantasy ship, but it is a place to find the best friendships on the San Bernard.
At 6 p.m. Oct. 1, guests will board the fantasy MV SanBernard — the FOR Community Center, 20450 CR 510-B — for a fantasy cruise to sail-abrate supporting FOR programs and activities.
Guests will be welcomed aboard on the Lido Deck and given a colorful lei and a toddy of Caribbean rum. The MV SanBernard galley will be serving fried catfish and shrimp cooked on-site buffet-style. Adult beverages will also be available.
A Port of Call scheduled on the fantasy cruise itinerary is a stop at “Treasure Island,” where there will be a live auction. One of the items is the “Sail Away Cruise Package” that includes choosing the cruise line, the number of passengers, the cabin type, the date and departure port for an actual cruise. Another auction item is the ever-popular “Progressive Dinner for Six,” a four-course meal where participants travel by water taxi to four homes along the San Bernard for a fabulous meal.
FOR accomplishments include awarding $12,000 worth of scholarships to graduating seniors from school districts in the San Bernard watershed. Also, FOR commissioned a $10,000 Environmental Impact Study to identify potential and existing environmental impact conditions on water quality that followed the wastewater treatment plant discharge into the river. FOR volunteers regularly pick up highway litter and river trash. Public education programs are presented free of charge at the FOR Community Center and FOR continues to pursue opening the river mouth.
Tickets are $20 for the “early bird special” or $25 the night of the fundraiser. A limited number of tickets is available. To order, call Brett at 713-206-5899.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.