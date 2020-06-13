For as long as she can remember, Alvin Community College nursing alumna Adeline Terry has felt the call to assist others. After watching her mother, Carrie Cunningham, achieve her dream of becoming a registered nurse, Terry worked hard to do the same.
“My mother has always inspired me,” Terry said.
Today, both women are working in a New Jersey hospital, helping fight the COVID-19 pandemic in one of the nation’s hardest-hit areas.
While working on her prerequisites for nursing school, Terry’s parents were both laid off by their employers. It was then Cunningham decided to take a leap and chase her lifelong dream of nursing.
“My mom was a candy-striper in high school and fell in love with caring for patients,” Terry said. “Even so, she wasn’t sure nursing was something she could accomplish.”
In support of her mother’s dream, Terry put her own educational journey on hold to help care for her younger siblings. In 2011, Cunningham received her license as a registered nurse.
“It was the greatest accomplishment I have ever witnessed,” Terry said.
Cunningham’s success pushed Terry to work hard, study harder and ultimately receive her associate degree in nursing from ACC in December 2018. Terry quickly went to work for Memorial Hermann Southeast in the medical surgical and oncology unit.
“Since the pandemic began, work has really slowed for my mom,” Terry said. “She was scrolling through job opportunities when she came across one in New York.”
A few days later, just as Cunningham was furloughed, a recruiter reached out and expressed the need for nurses in the New York area.
“We were both waiting for that official offer to come through, praying that God’s plan for us would work out,” Terry said. “Days after being notified that my unit would be temporarily closing, we got a call from New Jersey.”
Terry and Cunningham packed their bags and hit the road. The two drove 1,600 miles from Texas to New Jersey, arriving April 12 and reporting for work the very next day.
“Our world was facing a crisis and we were so excited and grateful to have the opportunity to help those in need,” said Terry. “As nurses, we thrive to assist.”
Once at JFK Medical Center in New Jersey, the duo went straight to work.
“Our assignments change daily,” Terry said. “Each day we serve where the need is greatest. Often, it’s on the critical care units and overflow areas created specifically to assist critical care nurses. We work side by side as a team every day.”
Having additional nurses on-hand allows each critical care nurse to take on four patients, instead of the usual two.
“It has been overwhelming, fulfilling and, most importantly, a tremendous learning opportunity,” Terry said. “I’m beyond grateful to be able to share this experience of a lifetime with the one who inspired me most.”
