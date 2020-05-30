While visual arts are driven mostly by visual representation, there is a “hands-on” factor important to art education. Whether it’s drawing, painting or creating pottery, artists learn with their hands.
As the COVID-19 pandemic forced all Alvin Community College courses to shift online, we had to find a way to utilize technology while retaining the hands-on aspect.
The transition from face-to-face to online instruction did vary between courses. Art History and Art Appreciation content was easy to migrate to an online format.
The studio courses were a little more challenging than that.
While the students in the two-dimensional Art courses (drawing, design and painting) could still do their projects from home, grading and assessment was changed. When a student finishes a work, they now send photos or videos of the work to their instructors for evaluation, critiques and grading.
The three-dimensional classes (sculpture and ceramics) were the most challenging.
Sculpture and ceramic classes require equipment and materials such as clay, pottery wheels, kiln firings, etc.
The good news is that all of the three-dimension Art students had finished their major projects just before Spring Break and the campus closure due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
So the best thing to do at that point was rebuild the three-dimensional courses from a historic posture. Each student was given a prominent historical sculptor or potter to research and then write a report on their subject. The students have really enjoyed working on the historical projects because it adds to the influence of their own work.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has definitely changed how we teach drawing, painting, sculpting and pottery-making, it has not changed the passion that our students and faculty have for their art.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.