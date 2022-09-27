LAKE JACKSON — Brazosport College recently presented two Student Involvement Fairs to introduce students to the various clubs, programs and services available at the college.

The fairs took place on two different days, with the first event in the morning at the MEGlobal Student Pavilion at Brazosport College, followed by another fair the following afternoon outside the Byron and Sandra Sadler Health Professions/Science Complex.

Both events provided students the opportunity to learn about the many support services located throughout campus, as well as allow them to discover the different clubs and organizations available for participation.

For information about Student Life at Brazosport College, call 979-230-3412.

