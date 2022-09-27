Brazosport College student Chris Thompson throws a flying disc at the basket during a Student Involvement Fair outside the Byron & Sandra Sadler Health Professions/Science Complex at Brazosport College. Thompson is leading the college’s new disc golf club.
Brazosport College ACE it Coordinator Susan Lancaster talks to students about the college’s ACE it program during a Student Involvement Fair at the Byron and Sandra Sadler Health Professions/Science Complex at Brazosport College.
Brazosport College Phi Theta Kappa member Shyenne New explains the advantages of joining the college’s Phi Theta Kappa program during a Student Involvement Fair at the MEGlobal Student Pavilion.
Contributed photos
LAKE JACKSON — Brazosport College recently presented two Student Involvement Fairs to introduce students to the various clubs, programs and services available at the college.
The fairs took place on two different days, with the first event in the morning at the MEGlobal Student Pavilion at Brazosport College, followed by another fair the following afternoon outside the Byron and Sandra Sadler Health Professions/Science Complex.
Both events provided students the opportunity to learn about the many support services located throughout campus, as well as allow them to discover the different clubs and organizations available for participation.
For information about Student Life at Brazosport College, call 979-230-3412.
