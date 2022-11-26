ANGLETON — The Brazoria chapter of Texas Master Naturalist had its monthly meeting Nov. 9 at the AgriLife building in Angleton.
John Boettiger, membership, reported Lisabeth Martinez attained the 500-volunteer hour milestone and Mike Hampy, Pat Jeffries, Sherri Matheson, Robert Salzer,and Connie Stolte had recertified. To recertify, members must have eight hours of advanced training and 40 volunteer hours.
To date members have impacted 8,389 adults and 22,265 youth through outreach programs and educational programs such as the “Birds of Prey” programs presented at area schools and Brazoria County Summer Library programs.
Several members baked cookies for the evening snacks and were also entered in the cookie contest. Amanda Gabehart won fitst place with her “Tarantula Butt Finger” cookie. Hannah Beckett’s Double Chocolate Sea Salt Carmel took second and Luanne Salinas received third place with her Pumpkin Spice entry.
This month’s Nature Notes was presented by Marty Cornell, whose topic was “Feathers.” Cornell explained why feathers are the colors they are. November’s program, “Birds’ Eye View on Behavior” by Kristine Rivers, included personal videos of a variety of birds in action to learn how to use observation of behavioral adaptations to help with identification. Using feeding methods really helps identify shore birds.
