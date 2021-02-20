The following people were indicted this month by a Brazoria County grand jury. An indictment is not a finding of guilt, only a determination enough evidence exists to proceed to trial.
Susan Kathleen Estes, 53, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Allen Joseph Freudensprung, 31, assault family violence with previous conviction; enhanced.
Andreas Jameel Foster, 30, unlawful possession of firearm by felon- habitual.
Kaylie Rae Ganstine, 24, counts one and two, driving while intoxicated with child passenger; criminal episode.
Saul Daniel Gonzalez Lopez, 18, evading arrest.
Steven Ray Gonzales, aggravated assault.
Tye Nicholas Guillot, 41, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Kione Demetrius Hampton, 24, prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
Marcus Jerome Joubert, 47, possession of a controlled substance.
Robert Jack Jones IV, 27, aggravated assault.
Paul Joseph Kraemer, 49, possession of a controlled substance.
Camden Michael Christen, 27, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Treavor Cornish also known as Trevor Cornish, 39, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Kristin Elaine Donnell, 37, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Kristin Elaine Donnell, 37, tampering with a governmental record.
Vann Dubberstein, 39, harassment of public servant; enhanced.
Brian Hazelwood, 34, burglary of a building.
Christopher Travis Hunter, 33, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Sean Allen Speers, 34, possession of a controlled substance.
Willie Andrew Holloway, 27, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Quinton Shandra Jones, 46, delivery of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Thomas James Lopez, 44, unauthorized use of a vehicle; enhanced.
Raymond Howard Long, 42, possession of a controlled substance- habitual.
Raymond Howard Long, 42, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Justin Bryan Marshall, 34, prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
Mason Bradley McNutt, 18, evading arrest.
Roberto Orosco Jr., 36, aggravated assault.
Joshua Kyle Page, 29, possession of a controlled substance.
Xavier Marquice Phillips, 34, possession of a controlled substance drug- free zone.
Xavier Marquice Phillips, 34, counts one and two, possession of a controlled substance drug-free zone; criminal episode; enhanced.
John Michael Rye, 41, theft with two or more previous convictions.
John Ramirez, 28, count one, possession of a controlled substance; count two, unlawful possession of firearm by felon; criminal episode.
John Ramirez, 28, driving while intoxicated thirrd or more.
Skye Tanner Runyon, 26, credit card or debit card abuse.
Robert Cody Redmon, 34, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Robert Cody Redmon, 34, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Ronald Glenn Young, 53, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Markeith Irvin Ray Smith, 29, counts one, two and three, possession of a controlled substance; criminal episode; enhanced.
Markeith Irvin Ray Smith, 29, possession of a controlled substance- habitual.
Thora Rena White, 53, theft with two or more previous convictions — enhanced.
Shelley White, 52, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Nicholas Anthony Ybarra, 29, prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
Elijah Donell Holmes, 18, deadly conduct.
Aaron Michael Buentello, a.k.a. Jonathan Braxton Wells, 34, possession of a controlled substance-habitual.
Robert Wayne Jackson, 31, burglary of a building — enhanced.
Charlie Fairfax also known as Charles Fairfax, 41, deadly conduct; enhanced.
Charlie Fairfax, a.k.a. Charles Fairfax, 41, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon.
Charlie Fairfax, a.k.a. Charles Fairfax, 41, possession of a controlled substance-habitual.
Kyle Luster, 19, aggravated robbery.
