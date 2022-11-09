SWEENY — On Sept. 19, following a public hearing, the Sweeny Community Hospital board approved a new tax rate of 44.11 cents per $100 of appraisal property value, which is less than the No New Revenue tax rate.
The adopted rate is a reduction from the 2021 tax rate of 53.8 cents, which will result in a decrease of 8 percent in the amount of taxes collected by the hospital district, or $759,212.
“The Sweeny Community Hospital Board has not increased our tax rate above the No New Revenue tax rate since 2013,” Board President Mason Nichols said. “We will continue to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars as we move forward with the new hospital build.”
The decision to reduce the tax rate is due in part to improved operations of $1.6 million in the hospital facility and input from the community.
During the Sept. 19 public hearing, Sweeny Community Hospital Chief Financial Officer Doug Smith provided a financial update and projections for 2023.
“The new hospital build is commencing and will bring state-of-the-art healthcare to the West of the Brazos community,” Sweeny Community Hospital CEO Kelly Park said. “We appreciate our community’s involvement and continued support as we progress toward this major milestone for our area.”
The Sweeny Community Hospital exists to provide the West Brazos area consistently with FIRST quality and cost-effective healthcare services. We are committed to keeping the local community informed of our operations. If you have questions or comments about this announcement, email or call Kari Schroeter, marketing director.
