BRAZORIA — The 38th annual Juneteenth Celebration at Mims Community Center has been called off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the day honoring emancipation of Texas slaves will not go without recognition, organizers said.
Prayer, a song, reading of the Emancipation Proclamation, a brief discussion of locals and the playing of the first Juneteenth song, written by Al Befeld, are part of a Juneteenth program from 10 to 11:15 a.m. today at the Black History Museum in the Brazoria Civic Center, 202 W. Smith St.
Ministers, police officers, teachers, students, leaders and people of all races are invited to join in solidarity and brotherhood.
Social distancing will be observed and wearing a mask is required during the program.
Juneteenth commemorates the date 155 years ago Texas slaves learned they had been freed by President Abraham Lincoln when Union Gen. Gordon Grangers shared the news at the Ashton Villa in Galveston.
Mims Community President Ruby Johnson and co-chair Shedrick Helms expressed thanks to everyone who supported the organization’s work, including Willie Sanders, Anthony Hall, Larry Williams and Loretha Edison.
