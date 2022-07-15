SWEENY

55 Alive driving class offered

The Sweeny Chapter of AARP is offering an all-new 55 Alive safe-driving class from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Senior Center, 205 N. Oak St.

The cost is $20 for AARP members and $25 for non- members. Barbara Cook will be the instructor.

The safe-driving class is for people 55 or older and can provide a 10 percent auto insurance discount on eligible policies for three years.

To register, call Bonnie Fisher at 979-529-9850. Available spaces fill quickly, so those interested as encouraged to register as soon as possible.

