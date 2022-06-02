ALVIN — Two new regents took the oath of office for the Alvin Community College Board of Regents during a meeting on May 17.
Michael Hoover and Yvette Reyes-Hall joined incumbent Patty Hertenberger during the ceremony.
Hoover and Reyes-Hall replace previous board members Roger Stuksa, who did not seek reelection, and Andy Tacquard, who resigned in February. Hoover beat challenger David Pickren for the Position 9 seat while Hertenberger and Reyes-Hall ran unopposed for positions 7 and 8.
The regents voted unanimously for the board officers to remain intact with ‘Bel Sanchez remaining as chairwoman, Jody Droege as vice chairwoman and Hertenberger as secretary.
In other action, regents unanimously approved a motion to reduce the costs for Alvin ISD Dual Enrollment students taking courses on the ACC campus. The adjustment will save students about $200 for a three-hour course.
The new rate will take effect with the fall semester.
Regents also approved:
a remote work policy for employees;
a marketing direct mail publication;
hiring a child development teacher, telecommunicator, counselor and registrar; and instructors for culinary arts, emergency medical services and associate degree nursing’
employee contracts for 2022-23’
adjustment for Lab School fees;
sale of resale trust property; and,
monthly financial reports.
The board also heard reports on the Strategic Plan development and updates to construction.
