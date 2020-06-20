Marriages filed with the Brazoria County Clerk’s Office:

Brandon Scott Watson and Jessica Nicole Lichenstein, June 9

Nizar Karroum and Felisha Lachelle Villarreal, June 10

Anthony Darnell Rogers and Jasmine Sabina Berry, June 10

Frank James Sprinkle and Barbi Lin Barkley, June 10

Jason Almaraz and Sohanny Adriana Rios, June 11

Dedrick Deshawn McClenton and Ashley Janiece Thomas, June 11

Paradise Labek Wilson and Keithan La’Mont Kelly, June 11

Isaic Navarra Boyd and Rebeca Leoneda Costa Bonardi, June 11

Andrew Cody Williams and Regem Sobusa Biyo, June 11

Justan Allan Barnhart and Cherish Dae Garrett, June 12

Nikki Howell and Maria Guadalupe Zuniga Galindo, June 12

Shelbie Lynn Full and Victor Manuel Varela, June 12

Becky Clara Zorn and David Anthony Holt, June 12

Geoffrey Glenn McGinnis II and Melissa Gayle Keen, June 12

Juan Gonzalez Villanueva and Claudia Yanet Sanchez, June 12

Anthony James Barraza and Lisa Marie Mansfield, June 13

Lucinda Lyons Antoine and Calvin Anthony Washington, June 13

Weldon Ray Greathouse Jr. and Catrinsia Jamie Stanford, June 13

James Harold Graham and Sandra Gail Black, June 14

Michael Robert Barber and Phuong Tran Custer, June 14

Raffaele Antonio Bruno and Kimberly Kristina Hinojosa, June 14

Donn Duane Arnold and Margie Ann Arnold, June 15

Christy Htoon Yee and Michael Allen Carter, June 15

Births filed with the Brazoria County Clerk’s Office:

Milan Daniel Alvarez Rojas, June 9

August Ryan Anthanee Galbreath, June 10

Kaveaha Lyn Hernandez, June 10

Jolene Patricia-Renne’ Marsh, June 10

Malani Adele Sewell, June 11

Major Larry West, June 11

Adalynn Ruth Lopez, June 11

Kayla Nwoko Uzoamaka, June 11

Ashton Ace Martinez, June 11

Matthew Jose Wilson, June 13

Simeon Brent Garcia, June 15

Brian Keith McCrory Jr., June 15

Thomas Anthony Moreno, June 15

Luke Wayne Shirtum, June 16

Revan Houston Tidwell, June 16

Elijah Kal-el Arredondo, June 16

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.