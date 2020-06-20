Marriages filed with the Brazoria County Clerk’s Office:
Brandon Scott Watson and Jessica Nicole Lichenstein, June 9
Nizar Karroum and Felisha Lachelle Villarreal, June 10
Anthony Darnell Rogers and Jasmine Sabina Berry, June 10
Frank James Sprinkle and Barbi Lin Barkley, June 10
Jason Almaraz and Sohanny Adriana Rios, June 11
Dedrick Deshawn McClenton and Ashley Janiece Thomas, June 11
Paradise Labek Wilson and Keithan La’Mont Kelly, June 11
Isaic Navarra Boyd and Rebeca Leoneda Costa Bonardi, June 11
Andrew Cody Williams and Regem Sobusa Biyo, June 11
Justan Allan Barnhart and Cherish Dae Garrett, June 12
Nikki Howell and Maria Guadalupe Zuniga Galindo, June 12
Shelbie Lynn Full and Victor Manuel Varela, June 12
Becky Clara Zorn and David Anthony Holt, June 12
Geoffrey Glenn McGinnis II and Melissa Gayle Keen, June 12
Juan Gonzalez Villanueva and Claudia Yanet Sanchez, June 12
Anthony James Barraza and Lisa Marie Mansfield, June 13
Lucinda Lyons Antoine and Calvin Anthony Washington, June 13
Weldon Ray Greathouse Jr. and Catrinsia Jamie Stanford, June 13
James Harold Graham and Sandra Gail Black, June 14
Michael Robert Barber and Phuong Tran Custer, June 14
Raffaele Antonio Bruno and Kimberly Kristina Hinojosa, June 14
Donn Duane Arnold and Margie Ann Arnold, June 15
Christy Htoon Yee and Michael Allen Carter, June 15
Births filed with the Brazoria County Clerk’s Office:
Milan Daniel Alvarez Rojas, June 9
August Ryan Anthanee Galbreath, June 10
Kaveaha Lyn Hernandez, June 10
Jolene Patricia-Renne’ Marsh, June 10
Malani Adele Sewell, June 11
Major Larry West, June 11
Adalynn Ruth Lopez, June 11
Kayla Nwoko Uzoamaka, June 11
Ashton Ace Martinez, June 11
Matthew Jose Wilson, June 13
Simeon Brent Garcia, June 15
Brian Keith McCrory Jr., June 15
Thomas Anthony Moreno, June 15
Luke Wayne Shirtum, June 16
Revan Houston Tidwell, June 16
Elijah Kal-el Arredondo, June 16
