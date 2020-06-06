Information provided by Brazoria County Health Department:

ALVIN

Cygnus Home Service 19042, 3725 FM 2403, May 12, routine, 100.

Cygnus Home Service LLC, 3725 FM 2403, May 12, routine, 99.

Cygnus Home Services Inc. #519055, 3725 FM 2403, May 12, routine, 100.

Dollar General #20405, 1838 CR 99, May 14, routine, 98.

Uncle Bob Poultry Farm, 1665 CR 129, May 22, routine, 100.

Lion King Jr., 8150 FM 2917, May 29, permit final, 100.

Subway, 8150-A FM 2917, May 29, routine, 99.

US Subway Inc., 6735 S. Highway 35, May 29, routine, 100.

ANGLETON

Angleton Chevron, 22602 N. Highway 288, May 21, routine, 88.

BONNEY

Mammoet Cafe, 20525 FM 521, May 13, routine, 99.

BRAZORIA

Dollar General #18602, 6871 FM 521, May 18, routine, 96.

D & S Donut, 414 N. Brooks St., May 19, routine, 100.

B & B Grill, 1103 S. Brooks St., May 22, inspection, 95.

B & B Grill, 1103 S. Brooks St., May 26, final permit, 100.

Dollar General Store #20082, 3322 FM 2611, May 26, routine, 100.

Burnt Biscuit, 511 S. Brooks St., May 29, final permit, 100.

Mex Taco, 312 S. Brooks St., May 29, routine, 82.

DAMON

Dollar General Store #18750, 23421 Highway 36, May 28, routine, 99.

West of the Brazos Bar & Grill, 23220 Highway 36, May 28, routine, 98.

FREEPORT

Bluewater Bar & Grill, 11511 Bluewater Highway, May 21, routine, 99.

IOWA COLONY

AMPM Express, 16377 Highway 6, May 19, routine, 85.

LIVERPOOL

Dollar General Store #20020, 111 Liverpool Spur, May 14, routine, 98.

Wee Mart, 2802 FM 2917, May 15, routine, 92.

MANVEL

Old Bucs Barbecue, 9715 Twin Oaks Drive, May 13, routine, 97.

PEARLAND

IHOP #1949, 3110 Silverlake Village Drive, May 8, routine, 100.

Panera Bread, 10621 Broadway, Suite 113, May 8, routine, 100.

Dimassis Mediterranean Buffet, 3050 Silverlake Drive, May 15, routine, 100.

Skeets Bar B Q, 10228 Broadway St., May 18, routine, 100.

ROSHARON

Saucy Nosh, 16210 Wrangler Road, May 27, routine, 100.

SWEENY

Bulldog Nutrition, 211 E. Ashley Wilson Road, May 4, final permit, 100.

Circle K #2741910, 20887 Highway 35, May 12, routine, 93.

Subway-Sweeny, 1102 Main St., May 28, routine, 92.

WEST COLUMBIA

Hong Kong Chinese Restaurant, 225 N. Columbia Drive, May 5, routine, 89.

Discovery Days Learning Center, 1320 W. Brazos Ave., May 12, routine, 100.

The Executive Inn & Suites, 631 S. Columbia Drive, May 14, routine, 100.

Walmart #482, 301 N. Columbia Drive, May 14, routine, 100.

Tampico’s Kitchen, 108 S. Columbia Drive, May 28, routine, 100.

Filed with the Brazoria County Clerk’s Office:

David Leon Duckett and Diana Faye Walls, May 26

Johnalynn Cantrese King and Vincent Wayne Lindenmuth, May 26

Christopher Joseph Keffer and Shannon Lee Cacho-Negrete, May 26

George Washington McBee and Judith Anne Moody, May 26

Marcelino Mendez-Ramirez and Cindy Gomez, May 26

Hiep T. Duong and Anh Minh Mai, May 26

Elmer Danilo Aguilar Martinez and Oralia Cerda, May 27

Roy James Ruff Jr. and Vy Hoangai Nguyen, May 27

Diane Marie Ibarra and Joe Herrera, May 29

Alexis Ferreira and Natalia De Jesus Gutierrez, May 29

John Henry Taimanglo and Jocelyn E. Harris, May 29

Gabriel Reene Soto and Brittany Darlene Hickson, May 30

Rodolfo Arnulfo Tubac and Telma Isabel Iboy Canales, May 30

Janie Frances Bailliet and Benjamin Christopher Shallow, May 30

Michael Lee Sanders and Shelly Deann Brodie, May 30

Morgan Brianna Germany and Justin Scott Hinnant, May 30

Shane Alan Cowart and Monica Nicole Novak, May 30

Wesley James Puderbaugh and Kaylena Denice Ainsworth, May 31

Zachariah Curtis Rubin and Lakesha Shavon Terry, May 31

Phong Quang Ha and Thu Thi Huynh Diem, June 1

Tony Melinder and Kimberly Ellis Villarreal, June 1

John Derick Elrod and Tahira Shakur Nash, June 1

Brandon Patrick Sconyers and Kristine Nora De Ferraz, June 2

Dennis Knight Vaughn and Mary Ann Vera, June 3

Filed with the Brazoria County Clerk’s Office:

Emily Nora Weatherholt, May 26

Jaxon Avery Larrison, May 27

Alan Rasablga Traore, May 27

Dean Thomas Bennett, May 27

Gregory James Galetka, May 27

Amayalina Jolene Garcia, May 28

Anthony Levi Prescott, May 28

Aliza Katelyn Jack, May 29

Emma Taylor Garcia, May 31

Amir Gee Thomas, June 1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.