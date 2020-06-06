Information provided by Brazoria County Health Department:
ALVIN
Cygnus Home Service 19042, 3725 FM 2403, May 12, routine, 100.
Cygnus Home Service LLC, 3725 FM 2403, May 12, routine, 99.
Cygnus Home Services Inc. #519055, 3725 FM 2403, May 12, routine, 100.
Dollar General #20405, 1838 CR 99, May 14, routine, 98.
Uncle Bob Poultry Farm, 1665 CR 129, May 22, routine, 100.
Lion King Jr., 8150 FM 2917, May 29, permit final, 100.
Subway, 8150-A FM 2917, May 29, routine, 99.
US Subway Inc., 6735 S. Highway 35, May 29, routine, 100.
ANGLETON
Angleton Chevron, 22602 N. Highway 288, May 21, routine, 88.
BONNEY
Mammoet Cafe, 20525 FM 521, May 13, routine, 99.
BRAZORIA
Dollar General #18602, 6871 FM 521, May 18, routine, 96.
D & S Donut, 414 N. Brooks St., May 19, routine, 100.
B & B Grill, 1103 S. Brooks St., May 22, inspection, 95.
B & B Grill, 1103 S. Brooks St., May 26, final permit, 100.
Dollar General Store #20082, 3322 FM 2611, May 26, routine, 100.
Burnt Biscuit, 511 S. Brooks St., May 29, final permit, 100.
Mex Taco, 312 S. Brooks St., May 29, routine, 82.
DAMON
Dollar General Store #18750, 23421 Highway 36, May 28, routine, 99.
West of the Brazos Bar & Grill, 23220 Highway 36, May 28, routine, 98.
FREEPORT
Bluewater Bar & Grill, 11511 Bluewater Highway, May 21, routine, 99.
IOWA COLONY
AMPM Express, 16377 Highway 6, May 19, routine, 85.
LIVERPOOL
Dollar General Store #20020, 111 Liverpool Spur, May 14, routine, 98.
Wee Mart, 2802 FM 2917, May 15, routine, 92.
MANVEL
Old Bucs Barbecue, 9715 Twin Oaks Drive, May 13, routine, 97.
PEARLAND
IHOP #1949, 3110 Silverlake Village Drive, May 8, routine, 100.
Panera Bread, 10621 Broadway, Suite 113, May 8, routine, 100.
Dimassis Mediterranean Buffet, 3050 Silverlake Drive, May 15, routine, 100.
Skeets Bar B Q, 10228 Broadway St., May 18, routine, 100.
ROSHARON
Saucy Nosh, 16210 Wrangler Road, May 27, routine, 100.
SWEENY
Bulldog Nutrition, 211 E. Ashley Wilson Road, May 4, final permit, 100.
Circle K #2741910, 20887 Highway 35, May 12, routine, 93.
Subway-Sweeny, 1102 Main St., May 28, routine, 92.
WEST COLUMBIA
Hong Kong Chinese Restaurant, 225 N. Columbia Drive, May 5, routine, 89.
Discovery Days Learning Center, 1320 W. Brazos Ave., May 12, routine, 100.
The Executive Inn & Suites, 631 S. Columbia Drive, May 14, routine, 100.
Walmart #482, 301 N. Columbia Drive, May 14, routine, 100.
Tampico’s Kitchen, 108 S. Columbia Drive, May 28, routine, 100.
Filed with the Brazoria County Clerk’s Office:
David Leon Duckett and Diana Faye Walls, May 26
Johnalynn Cantrese King and Vincent Wayne Lindenmuth, May 26
Christopher Joseph Keffer and Shannon Lee Cacho-Negrete, May 26
George Washington McBee and Judith Anne Moody, May 26
Marcelino Mendez-Ramirez and Cindy Gomez, May 26
Hiep T. Duong and Anh Minh Mai, May 26
Elmer Danilo Aguilar Martinez and Oralia Cerda, May 27
Roy James Ruff Jr. and Vy Hoangai Nguyen, May 27
Diane Marie Ibarra and Joe Herrera, May 29
Alexis Ferreira and Natalia De Jesus Gutierrez, May 29
John Henry Taimanglo and Jocelyn E. Harris, May 29
Gabriel Reene Soto and Brittany Darlene Hickson, May 30
Rodolfo Arnulfo Tubac and Telma Isabel Iboy Canales, May 30
Janie Frances Bailliet and Benjamin Christopher Shallow, May 30
Michael Lee Sanders and Shelly Deann Brodie, May 30
Morgan Brianna Germany and Justin Scott Hinnant, May 30
Shane Alan Cowart and Monica Nicole Novak, May 30
Wesley James Puderbaugh and Kaylena Denice Ainsworth, May 31
Zachariah Curtis Rubin and Lakesha Shavon Terry, May 31
Phong Quang Ha and Thu Thi Huynh Diem, June 1
Tony Melinder and Kimberly Ellis Villarreal, June 1
John Derick Elrod and Tahira Shakur Nash, June 1
Brandon Patrick Sconyers and Kristine Nora De Ferraz, June 2
Dennis Knight Vaughn and Mary Ann Vera, June 3
Emily Nora Weatherholt, May 26
Jaxon Avery Larrison, May 27
Alan Rasablga Traore, May 27
Dean Thomas Bennett, May 27
Gregory James Galetka, May 27
Amayalina Jolene Garcia, May 28
Anthony Levi Prescott, May 28
Aliza Katelyn Jack, May 29
Emma Taylor Garcia, May 31
Amir Gee Thomas, June 1
