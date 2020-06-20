The following people were indicted recently by a Brazoria County grand jury. An indictment is not a finding of guilt, only a determination enough evidence exists to proceed to trial.
David Alan Jones Jr., 34, illegal dumping.
Daniel Schulte, 42, hunt whitetail deer without landowner consent.
Curtis Wilson, 27, intentional/knowing unauthorized discharge waste.
Kim Srey, 32, intentional/knowing unauthorized discharge waste.
Trey Hayden Reed, 22, assault family violence choking.
Christopher Alford, 44, prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility.
Vincent Scott Walker, 55, burglary of a vehicle two or more previous convictions.
Tharen Joseph Williams, 32, sex offenders duty to register.
Nick Sambrano Gamino, 28, evading arrest.
Nick Sambrano Gamino, 28, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Nick Sambrano Gamino, 28, evading arrest.
Daniel John Dorrian, 34, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Marcos Padierna, 50, driving while intoxicated 3rd or more.
Kelvin Omar Pina, 23, evading arrest.
Devon Ray Pierce, 41, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Paul Rodriguez, 30, aggravated assault.
Ray Anthony Rangel, 30, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Roy Edward Ramirez, 33, assault family violence choking.
Sam Agustin Rodriguez also know as Sam Augustin Rodriguez, 41, forgery — enhanced.
Sam Agustin Rodriguez also know as Sam Augustin Rodriguez, 41, count one — unlawful possession of firearm by felon; count two — unlawful possession of metal or body armor by felon — criminal episode — enhanced.
Tanya Ray, 55, possession of a controlled substance — enhanced.
Brent Edward Reneau, 55, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Mark Garrett Robbins, 39, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Ralph Reyes III, 39, assault family violence choking.
Stephanie Shay, 28, aggravated assault.
Adrianna Lynn Sepeda, 50, forgery.
Erica Nicole Shufflebarger, 33, driving while intoxicated with child passenger.
Jennifer Nell Scobie, 46, possession of a controlled substance.
Brenden Stokes, 18, accident involving injury.
Kariann Elise Stahl, 24, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Robert Soto, 28, burglary of habitation.
Omar Alexander Trujillo, 27, evading arrest.
Tyrone Thompson Jr., 34, driving while intoxicated 3rd or more.
Leroy Toliver III, 49, possession of a controlled substance.
Jay Allen Urban, 41, possession of a controlled substance.
Andrea P Van Daalen, 42, burglary of habitation.
Rafaeal Johnathan Vargas, 33, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Enrique Vallejo Jr., 45, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Vickie Rosebud Vanden, 71, prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
Juan Jose Varela, 36, driving while intoxicated 3rd or more.
Jeffrey Allan Warmack, 51, driving while intoxicated 3rd or more — enhanced.
Austin Ray White, 26, possession of a controlled substance.
Jared Whigham, 43, count one and two — possession of a controlled substance — enhanced.
Darius Demichael Williams, 31, count one and two — possession of a controlled substance; criminal episode.
Aaron Scott Yocham, 53, driving while intoxicated 3rd or more.
Erick Abonza, 20, count one and two — possession of a controlled substance; criminal episode.
Alex Andrew Hernandez-Gonzales, 19, count one and two — possession of a controlled substance; criminal episode.
Rogelio Antonio Jerez-Rodriguez, 19, count one and two — possession of a controlled substance; criminal episode.
David Valdez, 26, count one and two — possession of a controlled substance; criminal episode.
Simona Usrey Alvardo, 60, possession of a controlled substance.
Leslie Blane Boudreaux, 34, possession of a controlled substance.
Michael Robert Bland II, 33, assault family violence choking.
Eros Lemarco Brudi, 19, evading arrest.
Jesus Bustamante Jr., 24, count one and two — intoxication assault; criminal episode.
Billy Wandell Chapman, 42, evading arrest — enhanced.
Darrell Wayne Celestine, 30, theft.
Alan-Michael Wayne Harris, 26, theft.
Cortni Lanell Campbell, 28, count one — possession of a controlled substance; count two — tampering with physical evidence; criminal episode.
Ashton Nemo Collins, 18, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Jose Miguel Cortez Jr., 19, aggravated assault.
Billy Joe Craven, 52, burglary of habitation.
Cameron Joel Davidson, 30, possession of a controlled substance.
Donald Lynn Davis Jr., 31, driving while intoxicated 3rd or more.
Justin Reed Drever, 32, assault family violence choking.
Tracey Renee Driggs, 49, aggravated assault.
Brandon Thomas Dubrock, 25, count one and two — possession of a controlled substance; criminal episode.
Francisco Elizondo III, 33, evading arrest.
Terrance Wilber Ferguson, 49, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Harry Gene Gibbins, 37, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Orville Douglas Gates also known as Douglas Orville Gates, 50, theft with two or more previous convictions — enhanced.
Juan Manuel Garcia, 44, evading arrest.
Alexander George Joseph, 39, driving while intoxicated with child passenger.
Yancey Lee Johnson, 34, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Joaquin Rios Corona, 26, evading arrest.
Amado Chavez Jr., 37, possession of a controlled substance.
Vecus Darcie, 22, fraud.
Ashleigh Darnnell Gray, 34, possession of a controlled substance.
Lillian Abigail Huereca, 26, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Troy Lakeith Hanks, 21, possession of a controlled substance.
Jasmine Dennise Anderson, 25, possession of a controlled substance,
Deforiest Carraway, 32, sex offenders duty to register.
Bryan Randall Clay, 35, assault family violence with previous conviction — habitual.
Jenelle Jacobs-Alotaibi, 42, evading arrest.
Alicia Rae Lewis, 42, possession of a controlled substance.
Roberto Lopez, 33, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Raul Lucio, 38, unlawful possession of firearm by felon — habitual.
Davidian Leffall, 55, fraudulent use of identifying information.
Shanan Paul McCoy Jr., 23, aggravated assault.
Max Muzerie, 34, injury to elderly.
Norman Lee Mejias, 32, assault family violence choking.
Michael Anthony Moran, 21, possession of a controlled substance.
Taylor Dean McCarrell, 26, possession of a controlled substance — enhanced.
Jake Lee Orr, 34, sex offenders duty to register.
James Sharpe, 31, burglary of habitation — enhanced.
Brooke Diana Savoie, 23, burglary of a building.
Leonard Sawyer, 21, evading arrest with prior conviction.
James Arthur Saldana, 38, possession of a controlled substance — enhanced.
Anthony Torres, 37, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Anton J.W. Thomas, 34, possession of a controlled substance — enhanced.
Jerry Wilson also known as Jerry Nichols, 52, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Heather Breanne Thornton, 27, possession of a controlled substance.
Kimberly Powell, 49, injury to elderly.
David Omar Jimenez, 20, count one and two — aggravated assault; criminal episode.
Justin Lindsey, 31, engaging in organized criminal activity.
Katie Ann Holmes, 28, count one and two — possession of a controlled substance; criminal episode.
Melissa Sue Entgelmeier, 35, count one, two, three, and four — possession of a controlled substance — enhanced.
Kenneth Charles Wilkins, 57, possession of a controlled substance.
