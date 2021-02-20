ANGLETON
Show support during Library Lover’s Month
February is Library Lover’s Month. It is a time to honor libraries, librarians, bookworms and library lovers in your life.
Show your appreciation for the library by donating to your local library to add to their collections and help fund special events. This year, anyone who donates $1 or more to their local Brazoria County Library will get a paper heart to put on our wall to show their love and support for the library and its programs.
Visit your local branch library and check out books or films. You can also visit online to access eBooks, audio books, digital magazines, and streaming music, movies, and television shows.
If you know someone — a friend or a family member — who does not have a library card, now is the chance for you to encourage them to get one. They can even apply online. Just look for the “Get a Library Card” link at the bottom of our webpage, bcls.lib.tx.us.
