Permits issued by the city of Lake Jackson for July.
RESIDENTIAL REMODEL
Richard B. Wood; 53 Juniper Court; permit #750; $0 estimated value.
Ray E. and Hak Lilley; 113 N. Blunck Road permit #1048; $0 estimated value.
Joseph and Sara Evans; 109 Rosemary; permit #1152, $0 estimated value.
Kerry P. and Diana Mulloy; 124 Aster Lane; permit #1184, $0 estimated value.
Arthur J. Vandaveer; 120 Strawberry; permit #1195; $0 estimated value.
Thomas J. Nelson; 303 S. Yaupon St.; permit #1203; $0 estimated value.
Rhonda J. Woodard; 111 Gladiola; permit #1211; $0 estimated value.
E.L. Melass; 26 Bayou Road; permit #1253; $0 estimated value.
Michael Warren Johnson; 602 Magnolia; permit #1260; $0 estimated value.
John Ramirez; 207 Rock Rose Lane; permit #1265; $0 estimated value.
Derrick O. Patrick; 135 Spruce; permit #1273; $0 estimated value.
Mario and Lora Trevino; 58 Nasturtium Court; permit #1276; $0 estimated value.
Robert M. Lawrence; 201 Poinsettia; permit #1285; $0 estimated value.
James Scott and Sheila K. Stewart; 125 Sunflower; permit #1296; $0 estimated value.
Darleen Hutto; 148 Silverbell Circle; permit #1300; $0 estimated value.
Luke and Dina Johnson; 439 Huckleberry; permit #1302; $0 estimated value.
Heather Gwen Melass; 126 Post Oak; permit #1317; $0 estimated value.
Gaspar Cantu; 59 Bluebell Court; permit #1341; $0 estimated value.
David and Shondra Brading; 109 Anchusa; permit #1351; $0 estimated value.
Daniel Martinez; 508 Elm St.; permit #1361; $0 estimated value.
COMMERCIAL REMODEL
Robinson; 207 Parking Way; permit # 478; $285,000 estimated value.
Cha Inc.; 106 Circle Way A; permit #831; $35,000 estimated value.
Common Spirit Health; 100 Medical Drive; permit #1091; $2,751,238 estimated value.
Common Spirit Health; 100 B Medical Drive; permit #1092; $240,733 estimated value.
Common Spirit Health; 120 Medical Dr.; permit #1093; $206,343 estimated value.
Common Spirit Health; 130 Medical Drive; permit #1094; $68,781 estimated value.
Common Spirit Health; 140 Medical Drive; permit #1095; $171,952 estimated value.
Chuck E Cheese; 100 W. Highway 332 Space 1103; permit #1097; $399,000 estimated value.
Knockinny Hill LLC; 135 Oyster Creek Drive; permit #1153; $68,000 estimated value.
William Roye; 105 N. Parking Place; permit #1215; $7,000 estimated value.
Beautyland Studios; 115 N. Dixie Drive Suite 200; permit #1237; $0 estimated value.
Smoking Aces; 100 W. Highway 332 Space FC6; permit #1254; $0 estimated value.
Modern Society Salon; 111 N. Parking Place; permit #1290; $0 estimated value.
Spirit Halloween; 100 W. Highway 332 Space 6500; permit #1298; $0 estimated value.
Treasure Bay Apartments; 415 Garland Drive; permit #1358; $0 estimated value.
Treasure Bay Apartments; 415 Garland Drive; permit #1359; $0 estimated value.
Treasure Bay Apartments; 415 Garland Drive; permit #1360; $0 estimated value.
Treasure Bay Apartments; 415 Garland Drive; permit 1362; $0 estimated value.
