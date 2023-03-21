ANGLETON — People who attend the eighth annual Brain Fair will be able to pull up a chair and pose questions to neurologists Dr. Lyndon Forbes Barnwell and Dr. Blair Krell, and UTMB cardiologist Dr. Q. Cai. The physicians, returning by popular demand, will be available from 10 a.m. until noon.
Representatives from the Area Agency on Aging can answer questions about Medicare and Medicaid and attorney Laura Cole will answer legal queries. Gerontologist and licensed counselor Ruth Lindveit can discuss mental health issues including anxiety, depression, stress and grief.
New experts this year include Kolby Jackson, a geriatric clinical speech language pathologist, and Carolyn and Van Kent, leaders of the Parkinson’s Support Group in Lake Jackson.
Dale Libby, Gathering Place CEO, said after eight years, the Brain Fair has developed a devoted following.
“Originally, because our mission is community education and services for people affected by dementia, people thought we were just an ‘Alzheimer’s Fair,’” he said. “The Brain Fair is an educational wellness fair with many exhibitors and experts who are resources for all types of brain disorders.
“We adopted a slogan this year: ‘Optimizing brain health, at any age, at any stage.’ That’s what we hope to help people accomplish.”
The Brain Fair will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saurday at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing Road in Angleton.
