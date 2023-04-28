LAKE JACKSON — The Brazosport College Jazz Band will share the stage with the Angleton High School Jazz Band at 7:30 p.m. today at The Clarion at Brazosport College.

This is the first time the Angleton High School Jazz Band has performed at the Clarion.

Selections to be performed by the BC Jazz Band include:

“Encantadora”: A light and breezy samba that emulates the music of Antonio Carlos Jobim and Eliane Elias.

“Down a Notch”: A medium-slow, 12-bar blues in the Basie tradition, with accessible figures that swing hard that goes along with a shouting chorus.

“Toe Rings”: A funky Prince-like guitar riff sets the groove for this fun ensemble.

“La Virgen de la Macarena”: The trumpet section shines in the romping Latin epic.

“Trading My Tears”: Featuring John Calderon on guitar, this chart takes a journey from adversity to joy in a gospel-inspired piece.

“Stormy Monday”: Written by T-Bone Walker and arranged by Darrell Holt, this tune features Calderon on vocals.

“Perfidia”: This is a Spanish-language song written by Mexican composer and arranger Alberto Dominguez.

“Feeling Good”: Nina Simone’s version of the 1964 song, featuring Alivea Murry on vocals.

Selections to be performed by the Angleton High School Jazz Band include:

“Bacon Suite Blues”: A laid-back swinger that features a strong melody, solid ensemble writing and varying dynamics.

“Samantha”: Written by Sammy Nestico, this beautiful contemporary ballad features tenor sax and some nice ensemble work.

“Un Poco Mas”: This Paul Baker tune is a smooth Latin groove that ends with a roar.

“Birdland”: Arranged by Michael Sweeney, this is a solid version of Josef Zawinul’s excellent jazz tune.

“L’il Darlin’”: Neal Hefti’s famous tune is the quintessential slow swing ballad in the Basie style that every jazzer is probably familiar with.

“Uptown Funk”: From Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars, this monster hit is the perfect throwback to a funky R&B style.

Admission is free; no ticket is needed. For information about the concert, call 979-230-3156.

