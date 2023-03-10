BC Regents discuss strategies at annual professional development workshop

Brazosport College President Vincent Solis and the Board of Regents pose for a photo during the board’s workshop at the college’s Corporate Learning Center. Back row, from left, are Daniel Yates, Roland Hendricks, Steven Solis, Jay Gibson, and College President Vincent Solis; front row, Board Chairman Robert Perryman, Ronald Barksdale and Vice Chairman Jason Cordoba. Not pictured is Jennifer Monical.
LAKE JACKSON — Brazosport College’s Board of Regents recently has its annual board workshop at the college’s Corporate Learning Center.
Among the topics covered in the meeting were the president’s leadership goals, which are related to student success, and the college’s sustainability plan; an overview of 2022 Measurable Objectives and Vision 2025; a 10-year financial forecast and a reaffirmation of the Mission, Vision and Core Values, among other items.
As part of the professional development workshop, the regents participated in a student panel conversation, which provided feedback on the college experience from the perspective of current Brazosport College students.
Another discussion panel, which consisted of Angleton ISD Superintendent Phil Edwards, Brazosport ISD Assistant Superintendent Brian Cole, Columbia-Brazoria ISD Superintendent Steven Galloway and Sweeny ISD Superintendent Daniel Fuller, provided an update on area school districts and their partnerships with Brazosport College.
Additionally, faculty from the Physical Science and Process Technologies Department provided a virtual reality demonstration that allowed participants to experience one of the innovative teaching tools in place at Brazosport College.
To learn more about Brazosport College or the topics covered in the Board Workshop, call 979- 230-3000.
