BC’s Phi Theta Kappa chapter earns accolades at Catalyst Conference

Brazosport College’s Psi Psi Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa was recently named among the world’s Top 100 chapters at the Phi Theta Kappa Catalyst convention in Columbus, Ohio. Members attending the conference were, from left, adviser Cassie Bruner, Enrique Buentello, Maricela Thomas, Shyenne New, Luisa Peters, Jennifer Zavala and adviser Alicia Hodge.
LAKE JACKSON — Brazosport College’s Psi Psi Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa recently attended the PTK Catalyst Conference in Columbus, Ohio, receiving high marks from their peers.
During the conference, the college’s PTK chapter attended educational forums and listened to inspiring keynote speakers, such as Academy Award-winning actress Geena Davis and former NFL football player Manti Te’o.
Most importantly, however, the conference allowed the group of BC students the opportunity to celebrate their hard work from the past year.
Among the event highlights, the BC Psi Psi Chapter was named a Top 100 Chapter, which is selected from 1,300 chapters worldwide. The BC group was also one of 51 chapters to receive a Distinguished College Project award.
Brazosport College Phi Theta Kappa representatives attending the convention included advisers Cassie Bruner and Alicia Hodge, and student officers Jennifer Zavala, Shyenne New, Maricela Thomas, Enrique Buentello and Luisa Peters.
Individually, BC’s officer team consisting of Zavala, New and Thomas was one of only 31 teams to earn distinction as a Distinguished Chapter Officer Team. Bruner and Hodge were also one of 20 adviser teams to be named as a Distinguished Chapter Advisor Team.
Additionally, New was recognized during the Scholar Parade for being a Coca Cola Gold Scholar, as well as a Guistwhite Scholar.
These awards came after the BC program made a strong showing last month at the PTK Regional Conference in Irving. During the regional conference, BC was named a Top Texas Chapter for the ninth straight year, along with earning Five-Star and Continued Excellence chapter recognitions, among other accolades.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.