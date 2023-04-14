BC’s Phi Theta Kappa chapter earns high praise at regional convention

Brazosport College’s Psi Psi Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa recently earned multiple awards from the Phi Theta Kappa 2023 Texas Regional Convention in Irving, including being named a Top Texas Chapter for the ninth straight year. PTK members attending, from left, included Jennifer Zavala, co-advisor Cassie Bruner, Enrique Buentello, co-advisor Alicia Hodge, Siobhan Norton, Shyenne New, Maricela Thomas and Luisa Peters.
LAKE JACKSON — Brazosport College’s Psi Psi Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa recently brought home a multitude of awards and accolades from the Phi Theta Kappa 2023 Texas Regional Convention in Irving.
Among the top honors awarded to the BC program was being named a Top Texas Chapter, which ranks them among the top 18 chapters in the state. BC’s Psi Psi group also remained a five-star chapter, which is the highest rating a PTK group can achieve.
Additionally, the BC group was recognized as a Continued Excellence Chapter, an honor that includes chapters that have earned Texas Top Chapter or Most Distinguished Chapter awards for three consecutive years.
This was the ninth consecutive year BC has earned accolades in the Top Texas Chapter category.
Individually, Enrique Buentello was inducted into the District IV Hall of Honor, while Psi Psi President Shyenne New and Vice President of Service Maricela Thomas were named to the Hall of Honor for Chapter Officers. Thomas, New and Jennifer Zavala were also named a Distinguished Officer Team.
Advisors Cassie Bruner and Alicia Hodge earned multiple awards, as they both received Horizon Awards for Chapter Advisors, as well as being named a Distinguished Chapter Advisor Team. Bruner also received a Continued Excellence Award for Advisors, while Hodge was named to the Hall of Honor for Chapter Advisors.
In addition, Brazosport College President Vincent Solis was named to the Hall of Honor for New Presidents.
One of the reasons BC is regularly ranked among the state’s top chapters is the high-quality work achieved by its students. As a result, this was recognized at the conference, as the BC group received an Award of Merit for College Project.
“We had an incredible time enjoying wonderful speakers and fellowship with more than 400 members and advisors from across the state,” Bruner said of the experience. “It’s a fantastic feeling to see our members and officers be recognized for all they do outside of the classroom walls. I am so proud of everything this group has accomplished. This organization truly does change students’ lives.”
