BC staff, faculty members honored for excellence in education

LAKE JACKSON — Brazosport College employees David Sysma and Corrina Bickham were honored recently by the college’s students, faculty and staff as representatives for the League for Innovation in Community Colleges 2022-23 John & Suanne Roueche Staff and Faculty Excellence awards.
Sysma, an assistant professor of history, was selected for the John and Suanne Roueche Teaching Excellence Award, while Bickham, a senior administrative office assistant for the counseling and testing department, was the recipient of the John & Suanne Roueche Staff Excellence Award. As the 2022 teaching excellence recipient, Sysma also becomes BC’s Minnie Stevens Piper Professor Award nominee.
Sysma is beginning his 16th year at Brazosport College. He earned an M.A. in history in 1999 from Southwest Texas State University and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland-College Park. He began teaching history at Brazosport College in the spring of 2007 and became a full-time instructor in fall 2009. During the 1990s, while serving in the U.S. Air Force, he earned Air Education and Training Command Master Instructor status.
“It’s an honor to be selected for this, but it’s not an individual distinction. I share it with many people,” Sysma said. “The students here at BC, my BC colleagues, and my family — particularly my spouse, Sherri — who has sacrificed so much so that I could have the time and energy to be a teacher.”
Bickham has been at Brazosport College for 20 years, beginning as a student worker in 2002 through 2004. From there, she became the front desk receptionist in the Counseling and Testing department, where she was the first line of contact for BC students. She moved into her current position with the Assessment Center years later.
“I am so honored and humbled to receive this award,” Bickham said. “Working in Student Services, I see every day the hard work and dedication that my colleagues put in day-in and day-out to making our students’ educational journey a smooth and successful process.
“I’ve had a lot of great mentors here who set a great foundation for me and who have believed in me,” she added. “I thoroughly love what I do here at Brazosport College, and I love my BC family. I’d also like to thank my husband, Ryan, for being my No. 1 supporter.”
The John & Suanne Roueche Faculty and Staff Excellence Awards celebrate outstanding contributions and leadership by community college staff and faculty. Each academic year, member colleges are invited to select and submit names of individuals to be recognized as recipients of these prestigious awards.
For information about the League for Innovation in Community Colleges John & Suanne Roueche Faculty and Staff Excellence Awards, visit its Web site at www.league.org. To learn more about Brazosport College, go online to www.brazosport.edu or call (979) 230-3000.
