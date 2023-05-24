BC students selected for participation in Houston-area safety audit program

LAKE JACKSON — Six Brazosport College Safety, Health and Environmental Management students were recently selected to participate in the Houston Business Roundtable Safety Excellence Awards audit program.
The students — Johnny Rincon, Kenja Vargas, Colby Sims, Ashley Green, Camy Christie and Gabriel Servin — were selected by the Houston Business Roundtable committee and participated as members of the HBR Audit Team. The students were part of teams that audited numerous chemical, construction and refinery sites along the Texas Gulf Coast.
By participating in this program, the students achieved a real-world education regarding top-level safety and environmental compliance, regarding policies, practices and procedures at these companies.
“The knowledge I gained from being a part of the HBR audit program helped me to understand that safety starts with having the right attitude in the workplace,” Rincon said. “The safety professionals I was able to team up with taught me that dedication to safety is top priority and ensures that our job sites are safe and healthy places for our team members to work.”
The BC students, who were nominated by BC Safety, Health and Environmental Management Program Chairman Sam Chamberlain, all shared similar opinions about the positive learning experiences they received by participating in the program.
“It was an awesome opportunity being able to participate in the annual safety audits,” Vargas said. “I look forward to getting the opportunity to participate in this experience again one day and take everything I learned and apply it to my future job as a safety professional.”
Partnered by the Houston Business Roundtable and the Health and Safety Council, the Safety Excellence Awards is presented annually to contractors or subcontractors in the Texas Gulf Coast Area who have achieved an outstanding record of on-the-job safety promotion and performance at a site or as a business during the year completed.
“HBR and HASC believe that the contract companies involved in this award process continue to develop and improve their safety processes year after year, creating world-class safety programs better than any other group of workers in the world,” HBR Executive Director Willie Wells said. “Throughout this year’s Safety Excellence Awards process, HBR’s goal is to continue to keep health and safety at the forefront of their priorities. HBR is committed to continuous improvement of the process to ensure the safety of all individuals involved while maintaining the quality and integrity of the safety audits.”
The purpose of the award process is for participants to learn through observing and sharing of best practices. The HBR Safety Excellence Awards audit teams annually go through the process of selecting the best safety performers among contractors and subcontractors, nominated by owner or contractor companies. The nominees, finalists and winners of each category were recognized May 19 during the annual Safety Excellence Awards Banquet at Moody Gardens in Galveston.
The year is the 50th anniversary of the Houston Business Roundtable and 36th anniversary of the Safety Excellence Awards, which brings together chemical, refining and energy companies on the Gulf Coast in a cooperative and collaborative effort with contract companies to improve on-site safety, reduce accidents and, most importantly, reduce injuries to personnel.
For information on Brazosport College’s SHEM program, call 979-230-3508.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.