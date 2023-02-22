Bernzen Leads New Zoom Group for Men with Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s

ANGLETON — A virtual group aimed at helping men stave off the effects of Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s disease, presented by the Gathering Place Interfaith Ministries, will meet starting Tuesday.
“Gathering Place programs have always been open to Parkinson’s patients as well as people affected by Alzheimer’s, but our newest program, Campfire, is the first specially designed to help men in both groups avoid cognitive decline,” Gathering Place CEO Dale Libby said.
Using Reminiscing Therapy, or RT, established by clinical trials as effective in improving cognition, Campfire should evoke pleasant memories of being a Boy Scout or recall the camaraderie at hunting or fishing getaways with buddies. It is an extension of CompU.Talk Zoom School, the 30-month-old virtual school which has successfully slowed cognitive decline in most students.
The therapy will be offered in a Zoom format in two six-week sessions from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays beginning next week.
At some point in the course of both diseases, Libby said, many men will stop socializing and become isolated. The lack of stimulation and depression which results are the beginning of a sharp cognitive decline, he added.
“We saw this during the COVID lockdown. Gathering Place participants and caregivers suffered from isolation, but our Zoom school participants who were attending classes and socializing six hours a week for the first 18 months thrived,” Libby said.
Beverly Bernzen, a licensed clinical social worker and psychotherapist who owned the Family Resource Center in Lake Jackson for many years, will lead the course.
“In Campfire, friendships will be built based on common interests,” she said. “We will be talking about family traditions, sports, outdoor activities, vehicles, careers, military service, heroes, role models and hobbies. It will be campfire conversation. We will keep it fun to keep people engaged.”
Participation in the program sponsored by Brazoria County Gathering Place Ministries and Early Stage Coaches Inc. is free, but enrollment, a doctor’s diagnosis, a brief assessment and a Zoom device with a camera and microphone are required. The class size is limited to 11 participants.
For information or inquiries about clinical trials, contact Brenda Maust, developer/ registrar, at 979-849-5051.
