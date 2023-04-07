CLUTE — Brazosport ISD students have reason to celebrate as their hard work and dedication have paid off at the Texas Association of Future Educators Teach Tomorrow Summit state competition.
The students, who competed against other aspiring educators from across Texas, brought home several awards and some will now move on to the national competition.
Students who placed in the top 10 in their event at state will move on and compete June 29-July 2 at the Educators Rising National Conference in Orlando, Florida. These students have proven themselves as some of the best future educators in the state, and will now have the chance to showcase their talents on a national level.
Brazosport ISD students who qualified for the national level include:
Brazoswood High School
Olivia Bonnot and Kathrine Odom for Children’s Literature K-3
Liana Galvan for Lesson Planning and Delivery Arts
Paulina Solis-Rios and Lydia Perez for Children’s Literature Spanish
Brazosport High School
Leslie Cabrera for Interactive Bulletin Board
“Our students’ success at the TAFE state competition and qualification for the national level is a testament to their hard work and commitment to their future careers in education,” Brazosport ISD Superintendent Danny Massey said. “We are proud of their accomplishments and wish them the best of luck as they compete at the national level.”
Also competing for Brazosport ISD at the state level were:
Brazoswood High School
Michelle Ebey for Public Speaking
Breah Garcia, Layla Mirelas, Danielle Gutierrez, and Julia Whitlow for Chapter Yearbook
Danielle Gutierrez for Interactive Bulletin Board Middle/High School
Lindsey Nichols and James Mann for Interactive Bulletin Board Elementary
Rosie Rios and Zoey Hamilton for Children’s Literature Pre-K
Lydia Perez for Job Interview
Kaime Stanislaw for Teacher Created Materials Elementary
