LAKE JACKSON — Three Brazosport ISD students — Jack Coates, Maddox Todd and Jacon Buitron — were selected as 2023 winners in the Brazosport Symphony Orchestra Student Melody Challenge.
The Student Melody Challenge is a competition that encourages local students to compose an original piece of music that will ultimately be featured by the Brazosport Symphony Orchestra. Students from across the county composed innovative melodies that impressed the judges with creativity, technical skill and emotional depth. The three winning melodies will be used as themes for a new orchestral composition by Lake Jackson native Ryan Lindveit.
Lindveit holds degrees from the University of Southern California and the Yale School of Music, and he recently completed his doctorate in composition from the University of Michigan. His works have been commissioned and performed by several distinguished ensembles including the Minnesota Orchestra, “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band, United States Navy Band, American Composers Orchestra, Alarm Will Sound, New York Youth Symphony, Interlochen World Youth Symphony Orchestra and many others.
Jack, a Beutel Elementary fourth-grader, Jack Coates was selected for his melody, “Waltz of the Angels.” The two other student winners are fifth-graders of Rasco Middle School. Maddox earned this honor with his melody, “Clown Music,” and Jacon was selected with his melody, “Night-Time Lullaby.”
The world premiere of “Rhapsody on Challenge Winning Themes” will be performed Saturday by the Brazosport Symphony Orchestra at The Clarion at Brazosport College. Not only will the student musicians be recognized on stage for their achievements, they will assist in conducting the piece.
