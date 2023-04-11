LAKE JACKSON — Every community has children who are unattended after school and during summer due to their parents’ work schedule.
For more than 50 years, the Boys and Girls Club of Brazoria County has been a part of our community’s fabric, providing a safe and positive alternative to being left unattended for thousands of youth over the years.
The Boys & Girls Club offers daily access after-school and all-day summer programs designed to promote and enrich the education, character, leadership, health, life skills and social and physical development of its youth members.
The community is fortunate for many reasons. One of those reasons is that the people and business of our community continuously display their civic pride and community activism by supporting causes that help build our community.
Through the Derby Day for Kids “Mingling with Mint Juleps,” area residents have the opportunity to participate in or sponsor the upcoming third annual Kentucky Derby experience. It includes fantastic food, cocktails, dancing, games, derby attire contest, car raffle and live broadcast of the race.
Derby Day begins at 2 p.m. May 6 at the Lake Jackson Marriott, 159 Highway 288, adjacent to Brazos Mall. Tickets start at $50 and can be purchased at www.bgcbrazoria.org. Interested sponsors can email anewman@bgcbrazoria.org.
