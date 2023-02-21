Brazosport College students, from left, Lakeisha Brown, Shardae Randon, Jaia Tolbert, Chris Smith and Passion Baker play a game of Jenga during Brazosport College’s Black History Month Kickoff event recently at the college.
LAKE JACKSON — Brazosport College began its celebration of Black History Month recently with a kickoff event that included food, games, dancing and fun.
Students, faculty and staff were treated to food from Michelle’s Cajun Shack and Full Plate Food Truck while playing oversized games of Jenga and Connect Four. Participants also had an opportunity to enjoy a variety of other activities, including having a dancing video made in a 360-degree photo booth by Ah Huh Productions. In addition, the Willowridge High School Enchanting Wings Dance Team performed dance routines, while DJ Larro supplied the music.
The kickoff began an eventful month at Brazosport College, which will feature numerous educational and informative discussions about current and historical topics, an MLK poster and essay contest and other activities.
The next featured event is a Black History Month Business Expo and Networking Social at the Dow Academic Center at Brazosport College. It will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today will feature workshops and seminars dedicated to businesses and personal development for students, small businesses and entrepreneurs. The public is welcome.
For information on Black History Month events at Brazosport College, call 979-230-3000.
