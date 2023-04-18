LAKE JACKSON — Sexual assault can happen to anyone regardless of age, race, gender or sexual orientation and the effects can include psychological, emotional and physical pain on the survivor.
April has been named Sexual Assault Awareness Month, with the goal of calling attention to the fact sexual violence is widespread and impacts every person in the community.
With this in mind, Brazosport College’s Campus Safety Department is inviting the public to attend two upcoming events that are aimed to help prevent assault and connect survivors with local resources.
Both events will be in the college’s Gator Hall and have sessions that are open to the public.
Upcoming Sexual Assault Awareness Month events at Brazosport College include:
The Women’s Center of Brazoria County event, featuring guest speaker Lucy May, Sexual Assault Program Specialist, at 11 a.m. today for college employees and 11 a.m. Wednesday for the public. The event highlights local resources and support provided by the Women’s Center of Brazoria County and includes lunch.
“Are You tha One?” with Sherrie Allsup, will be at 11 a.m. April 24 and includes lunch. Allsup is the creator of Courage Starts With You, an organization determined to put an end to sexual assault. She will discuss life as a survivor.
If you or someone else have concerns about sexual assault or are in need of assistance, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-HOPE.
For information about Sexual Assault Awareness Month at Brazosport College or the events being hosted on campus, contact Officer Brandy Greathouse at brandy.greathouse@brazosport.edu or visit the Campus Safety Department in Room J.118.
