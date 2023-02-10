Hollis Beckham of Richwood won a $500 purchase certificate toward a beef or dairy heifer for a 4H or FFA project for exhibition at next year’s Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo in this year’s calf scramble.
Alayna Alvers of Lake Jackson won a $500 purchase certificate toward a beef or dairy heifer for a 4H or FFA project for exhibition at next year’s Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo during the calf scramble Jan. 20.
Hollis Beckham of Richwood won a $500 purchase certificate toward a beef or dairy heifer for a 4H or FFA project for exhibition at next year’s Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo in this year’s calf scramble.
Alayna Alvers of Lake Jackson won a $500 purchase certificate toward a beef or dairy heifer for a 4H or FFA project for exhibition at next year’s Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo during the calf scramble Jan. 20.
FORT WORTH — Two members of Brazoswood FFA, Alayna Alvers and Hollis Beckman, caught a calf Jan. 20 during the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo’s Calf Scramble January 20, earning a $500 purchase certificate for a show heifer and the chance for up to $16,000 in scholarship awards.
Alvers is the daughter of July Beal of Lake Jackson, and Kacey and Lauren Cornelius sponsored her award. Beckham’s parents are Lindsey Towns and Curtis Beckam of Richwood. Allen and Natalie Crumley sponsored her award.
One of the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo’s most iconic and popular events, the calf scramble gives 20 students an opportunity to catch 10 calves during one of 23 performances at the event, which ran from Jan. 13 through Feb. 4. Those not catching calves receive a pair of Justin Boots.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.