LAKE JACKSON — Brazosport College is inviting the public to attend its free Business Expo and Network Social from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Dow Academic Center at Brazosport College.
The event, part of the college’s Black History Month activities, is an opportunity for prospective or current business owners to network, collaborate and grow while supporting Black businesses, entrepreneurs and start-ups.
The expo will feature four hours of break-out sessions, seminars and discussions dedicated to business and personal development for students and both prospective and current business owners.
Among the featured sessions is a presentation by branding and social media strategist Marsha Lynn Hudson on making extra money through the creation of a side job. Aimed at students, Hudson’s session focuses on the ins and outs of starting an extra business and how it can help eliminate financial pressures while not allowing it to consume one’s life. To register for this event, visit www.sbdc.uh.edu/assnfe/ev.asp?ID=13906.
Another highlight will be a session by the U.S. Small Business Association on how the federal agency can assist one’s business in becoming a successful venture.
Moderated by SBA Lender Relations Specialist Jesus Gomez, along with a panel consisting of Capital One VP of Business Development Allison McFarlene, Frost Bank Business Banking Officer Crystal Jackson and Amegy Bank SBA Lender Tommy Rice, this session will provide an overview of the four main services the SBA provides small businesses: sources of capital, sources of counseling, developing one’s business through federal contracts, and disaster assistance. To register for this event, visit www.sbdc.uh.edu/assnfe/ev.asp?ID=13907.
Other sessions will include tips from local business owners and law/financial professionals, such as Cedric Haller from Arlene’s Sho Can Cook, Alexis Moore from Smoothie King, Matt Allen from Cordoba Law Firm PLLC, Cindy Urrutia from PeopleFund, Shelby Allen from Allen Financials and Lonnie Mathews from Brazosport College, among others.
Multiple vendors will also be on site, including representatives from the Texas Workforce Commission, the Small Business Association, the Brazosport College Small Business Development Center and clothing vendor Conquer All Odds, among others. Additionally, representatives of a variety of Brazosport College programs will be on hand to answer questions and offer advice.
The expo has openings for vendors and vendor scholarships are available. For information on becoming a vendor, visit choosebc.info/BHM-expo.
The full schedule of seminars and trainings includes:
10 a.m. The Real Deal Business Panel (Realities of Being a Business Owner)
Speakers: Hudson; Haller; Alexis Moore
11 a.m. How to Start Your Side Hustle: Make Extra Money as a Student Without Being Overwhelmed
Speaker: Hudson
Register: www.sbdc.uh.edu/assnfe/ev.asp?ID=13906
11 a.m. E-Commerce 101: Keeping Your Numbers Out of the Red and in the Black
Presented by: Ship Black (shipblack.com)
Noon How the SBA Can Help Your Small Business, with Lender Panel
Moderator: Gomez
Panelists: McFarlene; Jackson; Rice
Register: www.sbdc.uh.edu/assnfe/ev.asp?ID=13907
Noon Personal Finance
Speaker: Lonnie Mathews (Brazosport College)
1 p.m. The Bail Team Every Business Owner Needs
Panelists: Matt Allen; Urrutia; Shelby Allen)
1 p.m. Special Session
Presented by: Texas Workforce Commission
For information on Brazosport College’s Black History Month Business Expo and Network Social, call 979-230-3356.
