LAKE JACKSON — Brazosport College is pleased to announce the appointment of Cheryl Sellers to the school’s Board of Regents.
Sellers was sworn in at the March Board of Regents meeting.
Sellers is the Director of Community Relations for Communities In Schools of Southeast Harris and Brazoria County and has a focus on developing community partnerships, marketing and resource development. She has 25-plus years of experience in the non-profit sector in education as a site coordinator, family engagement specialist and director. She has been instrumental in engaging the school, community and family with the necessary resources to help students stay in school, graduate and gain real-world skills that can lead to long-term success beyond graduation.
She has developed STEM programs/activities in partnership with community colleges, school districts and organizations to help expose students to hands-on learning with real-world applications that help develop a variety of 21st century skill sets.
“I am honored and humbled to serve and support the mission of Brazosport College,” Sellers said. “As a cornerstone of education within our community, Brazosport College plays a pivotal role to help expand student knowledge and improve career opportunities that will create stronger outcomes for student success.”
Sellers is an active member and immediate past president of the Brazosport Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated and has been a member of this organization for 36 years.
She currently serves on the board of directors for Community Health Network and volunteers as the Health and Wellness Coordinator for Best Body by Merie Fitness Studio. She is also a certified Schwinn Indoor Cycling instructor. Due to the passing of her daughter, her focus has been to educate the community on heart health and the importance of mental wellness and self-care.
She is a graduate of the University of South Alabama and has a bachelor of science in marketing. She has been a resident in the Lake Jackson area for 32 years with her husband Mark, son Drew and daughter, Ashia, who passed in August 2021.
Sellers takes over for Carolyn Johnson, who stepped down from the board after serving the college for nearly 25 years.
