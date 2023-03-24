RIVER’S END — Cook-off teams are invited to participate in the 19th annual River’s End Volunteer Fire Department BBQ Cook-off fundraiser, scheduled for April 28-29.
The entry fee is $45 per category, with the categories being brisket, ribs, chicken and beef fajitas. There is an additional category of beans with a $35 fee. Again this year, there will be no meat donation to the fire department.
Fees must be received before cooking begins.
Teams may register, set up and start cooking at 9 a.m. April 28.
The public is invited to join in the fun and good food for a good cause. Contest judging begins at 11 a.m. April 29 beginning with beef fajitas, followed at noon by beans, 1 p.m. with ribs, 2 p.m. with chicken and 3 p.m. with brisket.
Lunch will be at 11 a.m. with brisket plates selling for $15 each.
A live auction will take place after 3:30 p.m. Saturday. A silent auction will run all day Friday and close at 4 p.m. Saturday.
The raffle will include a 20-foot aluminum flag pole with 3-by-5-foot American flag donated by Gardner & Martin, a $400 gift card and a Garmin 4-inch fish finder with GPS.
All activities will be at the River’s End firehouse, 12070 FM 2918.
For entry forms and information, call Johnetta Herron at 979-418-7007, Chief Al Roth at 979-235-0010 or Tracy Woodall at 979-482-4626, or visit www.revfd.com.
