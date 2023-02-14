State Sen. Joan Huffman poses with Brazosport College students during Community College Day at the Capitol in Austin. Huffman discussed a variety of issues with the students, along with answering questions. Pictured are, from left, Mary Lancaster, Shyenne New, Esmeralda Garza, LaKeisha Brown, Daniel Martinez, Skylar Tomlinson, Samantha McKnight, Brooklyn Light, Huffman, Enrigue Buentello, Jennifer Zavala and Maricela Thomas.
State Rep. Cody Vasut, R-Angleton, poses with Brazosport College students in the House Chamber during Community College Day at the Capitol in Austin. Pictured are, front, from left, Esmeralda Garza, Mary Lancaster, Vasut, LaKeisha Brown, Shyenne New, Brooklyn Light, Skylar Tomlinson; back, Samantha McKnight, Daniel Martinez, Enrigue Buentello, Maricela Thomas and Jennnifer Zavala.
State Sen. Joan Huffman poses with Brazosport College students during Community College Day at the Capitol in Austin. Huffman discussed a variety of issues with the students, along with answering questions. Pictured are, from left, Mary Lancaster, Shyenne New, Esmeralda Garza, LaKeisha Brown, Daniel Martinez, Skylar Tomlinson, Samantha McKnight, Brooklyn Light, Huffman, Enrigue Buentello, Jennifer Zavala and Maricela Thomas.
State Rep. Cody Vasut, R-Angleton, poses with Brazosport College students in the House Chamber during Community College Day at the Capitol in Austin. Pictured are, front, from left, Esmeralda Garza, Mary Lancaster, Vasut, LaKeisha Brown, Shyenne New, Brooklyn Light, Skylar Tomlinson; back, Samantha McKnight, Daniel Martinez, Enrigue Buentello, Maricela Thomas and Jennnifer Zavala.
A group of Brazosport College students recently traveled to Austin and participated in Community College Day at the Capitol activities.
The BC students — representing the college’s Student Government Association, Phi Theta Kappa, Black Student Union and the College Peer Recruiters — joined community college students from across the state for a welcome rally on the Capitol south steps, followed by visits with local state legislators Jan. 26.
Among the highlights were visits with state Sen. Joan Huffman and stet Rep. Cody Vasut. Students also toured the House Chamber with Vasut. The event, hosted by the Texas Association of Community Colleges, also featured a student-led debrief in the Legislative Conference Center.
BC students making the trip to Austin included Mary Lancaster, Shyenne New, Esmerelda Garza, LaKeisha Brown, Daniel Martinez, Skylar Tomlinson, Samantha McKnight, Brooklyn New, Enrigue Buentello, Jennifer Zavala and Maricela Thomas.
Community College Day, which occurs every other year during the regular legislative session, is an opportunity for students from the state’s 50 community colleges to visit the State Capitol in Austin and tell the community college story, meet with elected officials and discuss important issues facing their institution.
ALVIN
ACC to host virtual curriculum program
Alvin Community College will host a virtual conference to provide local educators with an opportunity to share their methods in the classroom while also learning about how to make improvements.
The seventh annual Across the Curriculum Conference will take place virtually Friday. The theme is “Meeting in the Middle: Evolving Technology in the Dynamic Classroom.”
Presenters will discuss their best practices for research, student success and challenges.
Some of the topics that will be covered include: team teaching, project-based learning, relationship building, augmented reality, disruptive technology, podcasting and much more.
The conference is free and open to any higher education faculty as well as high school staff teaching dual credit.
Educators can also earn Continuing Professional Education credits for attendance. ACC is a provider of CPE to Texas educators for certificate renewal purposes.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.