LAKE JACKSON

BC students meet with state officials

A group of Brazosport College students recently traveled to Austin and participated in Community College Day at the Capitol activities.

The BC students — representing the college’s Student Government Association, Phi Theta Kappa, Black Student Union and the College Peer Recruiters — joined community college students from across the state for a welcome rally on the Capitol south steps, followed by visits with local state legislators Jan. 26.

Among the highlights were visits with state Sen. Joan Huffman and stet Rep. Cody Vasut. Students also toured the House Chamber with Vasut. The event, hosted by the Texas Association of Community Colleges, also featured a student-led debrief in the Legislative Conference Center.

BC students making the trip to Austin included Mary Lancaster, Shyenne New, Esmerelda Garza, LaKeisha Brown, Daniel Martinez, Skylar Tomlinson, Samantha McKnight, Brooklyn New, Enrigue Buentello, Jennifer Zavala and Maricela Thomas.

Community College Day, which occurs every other year during the regular legislative session, is an opportunity for students from the state’s 50 community colleges to visit the State Capitol in Austin and tell the community college story, meet with elected officials and discuss important issues facing their institution.

ALVIN

ACC to host virtual curriculum program

Alvin Community College will host a virtual conference to provide local educators with an opportunity to share their methods in the classroom while also learning about how to make improvements.

The seventh annual Across the Curriculum Conference will take place virtually Friday. The theme is “Meeting in the Middle: Evolving Technology in the Dynamic Classroom.”

Presenters will discuss their best practices for research, student success and challenges.

Some of the topics that will be covered include: team teaching, project-based learning, relationship building, augmented reality, disruptive technology, podcasting and much more.

The conference is free and open to any higher education faculty as well as high school staff teaching dual credit.

Educators can also earn Continuing Professional Education credits for attendance. ACC is a provider of CPE to Texas educators for certificate renewal purposes.

For information, visit www.alvincollege.edu/Across-the-Curriculum or call coordinator Keith Vyvial at 281-756-3715.

